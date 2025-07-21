Jeon Somi to release 2nd EP 'Chaotic & Confused' on Aug. 11
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 10:13
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Jeon Somi will release her second EP "Chaotic & Confused" on Aug. 11, her agency The Black Label said Monday.
The new album comes two years after her first solo EP "Game Plan" was released in August 2023.
"With 'Chaotic & Confused,' Jeon Somi will continue her unique and novel attempts to show a new side of herself," the agency said.
Jeon released a single titled "Extra" on July 7, her first new music in almost a year since releasing the single “Ice Cream” in August of last year.
Jeon debuted as a member of the girl group I.O.I in 2016 before launching her solo artist career in 2019 with the single “Birthday.”
The singer began her meet and greet series with the first “Chaos” meetup event in Seoul on July 19. It will be followed by stops in Tokyo and Osaka.
