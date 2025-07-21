Monsta X lights up Seoul with roof-raising 10-year anniversary concert
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 13:48
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
Boy band Monsta X celebrated its decade-long journey with a roof-raising performance in Seoul that drew 29,000 fans, boldly declaring the beginning of “a new brand.”
Monsta X brought the audience to their feet immediately with “Beastmode” (2020), “Trespass” (2015) and “Follow” (2019).
The presence of a live band, a longtime fan request, amplified Monsta X’s signature high-energy stage for the first time. The intensity of the background instrumentals particularly stood out during a powerful run that started with “Jealousy” (2018), followed by “Gambler” (2021) and “Wanted” (2021).
The set list for the three-hour show titled “Connect X,” which played from Friday to Sunday at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, was notably missing some of the band’s biggest hits, such as “Dramarama” (2017), “Shoot Out” (2018) and “Love Killa” (2020).
But that was a deliberate choice, according to the members.
“We wanted to bring back stages that we’d almost forgotten ourselves but always stayed in the corners of Monbebe’s mind,” Minhyuk said during the Sunday show, referring to the group’s fandom.
“Many of you here have never seen us perform songs like ‘Queen’ (2016), which we’ve dusted off after a long time,” Kihyun said. As loud cheers burst out of the crowd, Kihyun added, “Right? This is exactly why we’ve prepared this set.”
The group also performed “Fire & Ice,” an unreleased track written by Hyungwon that will be included in the upcoming album.
Monsta X’s agency, Starship Entertainment, presented the “Connect X” stage as the start of this new brand, symbolizing the strong bond between Monsta X and Monbebe.
The show marked “not only Monsta X’s 10th debut anniversary, but also the launch of our new brand,” according to I.M.
Introduced as an upgraded version of a fan concert, “Connect X” performance blended elements of a fan meet-and-greet and a full-scale concert, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the group’s 10-year journey as well as its loyal fans.
The event also marked Monsta X’s reunion, as the group recently resumed full group activities after five of its six members completed their military service. Shownu, who was the first to enlist from the band, began his alternative military service in 2021, followed by Minhyuk, Joohoney, Kihyun and Hyungwon, who was discharged in May.
I.M, the youngest and the only member who hasn’t yet completed his military duties, will enlist this year.
“After we completed our ‘MX Friends’ fan concert in 2023 at KSPO Dome, I wondered if we’d ever get another chance to perform here again,” said Kihyun, looking around the sea of light sticks lighting up the stadium.
“I never take this for granted — I know we couldn’t be there for you as much as we wanted while being away,” he continued, referring to the members’ respective hiatuses during which they fulfilled their military duties.
“So these past three days felt like a process of bringing myself back to life — it made me so happy.”
“I can’t promise that I will always improve and push forward,” Shownu confessed during the encore. “But I can promise you that I will stand strong right here, never backing down.”
Reflecting on their respective journey of personal growth, Monsta X members shared that they have become even closer than before.
I.M, who paused his solo activities in May due to health issues, offered a candid update, saying, “I know you’ve been really worried about me. Though I can’t say I’m fully O.K. now, it has gotten much better.”
The progress wouldn’t have been possible without his bandmates who always stood by his side, I.M said, expressing genuine gratitude for each member.
“I am a strong person, so please don’t worry,” he reassured Monbebe. “As I always did, I will overcome this and keep moving forward eventually.”
Next up, the group is set to release a new album on Sept. 1. The surprise announcement of the release date was made after the end of the show, but no further details have been revealed yet.
“This is a new start,” declared Joohoney, adding, “In September 2025, we will shake things up.”
