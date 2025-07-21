SHINee's Key to release new full-length album next month

Boy band Younite to embark on Brazil tour in August

Young Posse to drop 4th EP 'Growing Pain pt.1: Free' on Aug. 14

Riize adds new North American dates to world tour

Monsta X lights up Seoul with roof-raising 10-year anniversary concert

Related Stories

SM Entertainment cracks down on Riize impersonators, defamers

Riize to livestream upcoming Seoul concert in cinemas around the world

Riize to have 'Lucky' Japanese debut on Sept. 5

Boy band Riize to release first full-length album in May

Riize invites fans to feel the 'Boom Boom Bass' in its first EP