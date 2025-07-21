 Riize adds new North American dates to world tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Riize adds new North American dates to world tour

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 12:07
Boy band Riize during its ″Riizing Loud″ world tour in Hong Kong [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Riize during its ″Riizing Loud″ world tour in Hong Kong [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Riize added eight new stops to its "Riizing Loud" world tour itinerary.
 
Riize, currently on its world tour that kicked off with concerts in Seoul earlier this month, added new dates for shows in Rosemont, Illinois, on Oct. 30, New York on Nov. 1, Washington on Nov. 2, Duluth, Minnesota, on Nov. 4, Seattle on Nov. 7, San Francisco on Nov. 9, Los Angeles on Nov. 11 and Mexico City on Nov. 14.
 

Related Article

 
The North American leg of the tour will come after Riize performs in Asia from July through September.
 
The band is now set to hold concerts in 22 regions around the world.
 
Riize debuted in 2023 with the song, “Get a Guitar.” The six-member band is known for songs like “Talk Saxy” (2023), “Love 119” (2024) and “Boom Boom Bass” (2024).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Riize SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

Monsta X lights up Seoul with roof-raising 10-year anniversary concert

Riize adds new North American dates to world tour

Young Posse to drop 4th EP 'Growing Pain pt.1: Free' on Aug. 14

Boy band Younite to embark on Brazil tour in August

SHINee's Key to release new full-length album next month

Related Stories

SM Entertainment cracks down on Riize impersonators, defamers

Riize to livestream upcoming Seoul concert in cinemas around the world

Riize to have 'Lucky' Japanese debut on Sept. 5

Boy band Riize to release first full-length album in May

Riize invites fans to feel the 'Boom Boom Bass' in its first EP
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)