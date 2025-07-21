Riize adds new North American dates to world tour
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 12:07
-
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Riize added eight new stops to its "Riizing Loud" world tour itinerary.
Riize, currently on its world tour that kicked off with concerts in Seoul earlier this month, added new dates for shows in Rosemont, Illinois, on Oct. 30, New York on Nov. 1, Washington on Nov. 2, Duluth, Minnesota, on Nov. 4, Seattle on Nov. 7, San Francisco on Nov. 9, Los Angeles on Nov. 11 and Mexico City on Nov. 14.
The North American leg of the tour will come after Riize performs in Asia from July through September.
The band is now set to hold concerts in 22 regions around the world.
Riize debuted in 2023 with the song, “Get a Guitar.” The six-member band is known for songs like “Talk Saxy” (2023), “Love 119” (2024) and “Boom Boom Bass” (2024).
