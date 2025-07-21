SHINee's Key to release new full-length album next month
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 10:23
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Key of boy band SHINee will release his third full-length album "Hunter" on Aug. 11, his agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
The new album will hold 10 tracks, including the title track, according to the agency. This will be Key's first new album in a year since his third EP "Pleasure Shop" released last September and his first new full-length album in three years since "Gasoline" (2022).
Key kicked off the promotions for the upcoming album with a special event where fans can call a phone number (070-8143-0811) and hear a mystery voice teasing listeners about the singer's new project.
Details will be unveiled in the coming days, according to SM Entertainment.
Key debuted in 2008 as a member of K-pop boy band SHINee. He made his solo debut with single "Forever Yours" in November 2018 and has since released two full-length albums and three EPs.
