Tomorrow X Together on HYBE contract and new album: 'We always work as a team'
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 19:09
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Tomorrow X Together’s fourth and latest and full-length album, “The Star Chapter: Together,” comes at a pivotal moment for the boy band as the members deliberate renewing their contract with agency HYBE.
The band's intricate, multilayered storyline has pulled fans in over the past six years, creating a tale of five men navigating fantasy and reality. “The Star Chapter: Together” retains its signature narrative-driven album presentation but takes a step into the literal: It explores the meaning of being together, as the title suggests — a timely reminder for a group that is nearing a major turning point.
“As we always work as a team, being together with one another truly holds significance,” said leader Soobin during a press showcase in eastern Seoul on Monday.
That theme is particularly poignant for the quintet of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — often referred to as TXT — who debuted in March 2019 under HYBE’s BigHit Music. That means the group is entering its seventh year, during which K-pop acts typically decide whether to renew their contracts with their agencies. The five members said they are “are currently in discussion” with their agency.
“We’re going through this journey together alongside each other, our fans and so many staff members — which made the theme of this album particularly special for me,” Soobin said.
Yeonjun described “The Star Chapter: Together,” as, simply, “the most TXT-ish album.”
The new album is the second and final piece of “The Star Chapter” duology, which follows TXT’s seventh EP “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary,” released in November of last year. It also comes a year and nine months after its third full-length album “The Name Chapter: Freefall” (2023).
“The consistency of the narrative is one of the strengths,” Yeonjun said. “This album is the perfect example of that.”
Lead track “Beautiful Strangers” is a hip-hop track with trap rhythms, intense synth sound and dramatic lyrics related to one’s inner awakening and salvation; Yeonjun helped choreograph the dance. Other songs include “Beautiful Strangers,” “Upside Down Kiss” and “Song of the Stars,” along with Yeonjun’s solo track, “Ghost Girl,” Soobin’s “Sunday Driver,” Hueningkai’s “Dance With You,” Beomgyu’s self-produced “Take My Half” and Taehyun’s self-produced “Bird of Night.”
“Just like you don’t have to watch every Marvel film to enjoy one, this album can stand on its own, though knowing the full narrative will help you get immersed in the story,” he said.
During the showcase, Yeonjun also shared his reaction to being cited as inspiration for a character in Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters.”
“’KPop Demon Hunters’ is making a huge impact, and its global success has helped raise awareness of K-pop,” the oldest member said. “I’m really honored and grateful to have been a reference.”
As for its ongoing negotiations with HYBE, the band did not confirm anything — but it did drop hints.
“What we all agreed on is that we are the happiest when we’re together as a team and we want to be on stage for longer,” said Soobin, reassuring fans. “Though we’re currently still in discussion, I believe we’ll be able to share good news soon.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)