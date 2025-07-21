Tomorrow X Together shows off new album, 'The Star Chapter: Together' — in pictures

Boy band Tomorrow X Together performs lead track, “Beautiful Strangers” during a showcase for the release of its fourth full-length album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Tomorrow X Together held a comeback showcase on Monday at the Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul to mark the release of its fourth full-length album “The Star Chapter: Together.”
The five-member group — Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — performed the lead track “Beautiful Strangers,” and introduced the album to the media.
“The Star Chapter: Together” is the band’s first studio album in one year and nine months, following the release of its previous full-length album, “The Name Chapter: Freefall” (2023). The new album features eight tracks, including the lead track “Beautiful Strangers,” one by each member, and two B-sides — “Upside Down Kiss” and “Song of the Stars.”
The members actively participated in the album’s production. Taehyun helped write his solo song, “Bird of Night”; Beomgyu contributed to the production of his track, “Take My Half”; and Yeonjun is credited for the lyrics of “Ghost Girl” and helped choreograph the lead track.
“This is my first time working on the choreography for a lead track,” Yeonjun told reporters. “I took part in many sections, including the dance break and chorus. The choreography has a different style from what we’ve shown before, so I hope people notice that change.”
“Yeonjun is one of the members who really understands our team’s color,” Hueningkai added. “Maybe that’s why the vibe of our choreography felt even more alive this time.”
Tomorrow X Together is set to embark on its fourth world tour, “Act: Tomorrow,” beginning with two performances at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Aug. 22 and 23. The tour will continue with nine shows across seven U.S. cities, including California's San Jose on Sept. 9, Los Angeles on Sept. 12, Dallas on Sept. 16, Rosemont in Illinois on Sept. 21 and 22, Georgia's Atlanta on Sept. 25, Washington on Sept. 28 and Newark on Oct. 1 and 2.
The following images capture moments from the event, during which Tomorrow X Together posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
Boy band Tomorrow X Together poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its fourth full-length album, “The Star Chapter: Together,” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Tomorrow X Together poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its fourth full-length album, “The Star Chapter: Together,” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Tomorrow X Together’s Soobin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s fourth full-length album “The Star Chapter: Together,” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s fourth full-length album “The Star Chapter: Together,” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Tomorrow X Together’s Beomgyu poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s fourth full-length album “The Star Chapter: Together,” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Tomorrow X Together’s Taehyun poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s fourth full-length album “The Star Chapter: Together,” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Tomorrow X Together’s Hueningkai poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s fourth full-length album “The Star Chapter: Together,” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Tomorrow X Together performs lead track “Beautiful Strangers” during a showcase for the release of its fourth full-length album, “The Star Chapter: Together,” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Tomorrow X Together answers questions during a showcase for the release of its fourth full-length album, “The Star Chapter: Together,” at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in eastern Seoul on July 21. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
