Young Posse to drop 4th EP 'Growing Pain pt.1: Free' on Aug. 14
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 12:05
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group Young Posse will release its fourth EP "Growing Pain pt.1: Free" on Aug. 14, its agency Beats Entertainment said Monday.
The new album comes five months since its special album "Cold" was released in March.
Since its debut in October 2023, Young Posse has made a name for itself with hits like “Macaroni Cheese” (2023), “XXL” (2024) and “Ate That” (2024).
The girl group has been known for its unique hip-hop vibe and high-quality live performances.
Young Posse held its first fan concert in Hong Kong in April.
