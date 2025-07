Young Posse to drop 4th EP 'Growing Pain pt.1: Free' on Aug. 14

Girl group Young Posse will release its fourth EP "Growing Pain pt.1: Free" on Aug. 14, its agency Beats Entertainment said Monday.The new album comes five months since its special album "Cold" was released in March.Since its debut in October 2023, Young Posse has made a name for itself with hits like “Macaroni Cheese” (2023), “XXL” (2024) and “Ate That” (2024).The girl group has been known for its unique hip-hop vibe and high-quality live performances.Young Posse held its first fan concert in Hong Kong in April.BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]