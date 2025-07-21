For Hong Seok-cheon, love has been the answer since coming out 25 years ago
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 07:17
A quarter-century after becoming Korea’s first openly gay celebrity, Hong Seok-cheon still believes love is the answer.
In a recent interview at his office in Itaewon, central Seoul, the 54-year-old actor and comedian jotted down those very words — “Love is the answer” — on a whiteboard when the photographer asked to capture him writing something. Fittingly, he was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a stylized Chinese character for love.
It was love, he said, that gave him the courage 25 years ago to say, “I am gay.”
Hong, often called the “godfather of the LGBTQ+ community” in Korea, received the Pride Award from local LGBTQ+ rights group Sinnaneun Center in May. He sat down for two interviews with the JoongAng Ilbo — first in late May and again in mid-June.
During the first interview, the emphasis on love was ever-present, with Hong beaming with excitement as he mentioned he was going to officiate a wedding for the first time.
Hong also talked about the time when he was invited to lunch by Douglas Emhoff, who was, at the time, the first-ever second gentleman of the United States, upon his visit to Korea in 2022. In an exclusive interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at the time, Emhoff described Hong as a figure who brought diversity to Korean society, explaining why he had extended the invitation.
Hong recalled, “At the time, Emhoff told me that while firsts are always difficult, once something begins, the flow toward diversity becomes unstoppable.”
Hong also called boy band Just B member Bain’s recent coming out “a refreshing and welcoming surprise.”
"It was because you decided to walk the lonely and difficult path 25 years ago that I could gather the small courage to do the same from where I stand," Bain wrote on social media in late April to Hong.
"I thank you, sincerely, and hope that I can one day become someone who can inspire others in the future.”
Hong replied to the gesture: “Congratulations. I support you.”
“Our society has become more accepting, little by little,” he said. “I want to share the most heartwarming thing I’ve heard recently. A younger friend of mine came out to their parents. After a long silence, the parents said, ‘As long as you’re happy, that’s enough. But if we could ask for one thing — live as gracefully as Mr. Hong Seok-cheon.’”
The following are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.
Q. This year marks the 25th anniversary of your coming out. How do you feel?
A. I came out because of love. My boyfriend at the time was heartbroken, asking, “Why can’t you introduce me proudly?” We almost ran off to New York together. But I was gaining popularity on the MBC television sitcom “Guys & Girls” (1996-99), so I was unable to leave.
It was the end of the 20th century, in 1999, and I decided I couldn’t live like that anymore. I made up my mind to come out, fully prepared to be cut from all broadcasts.
That relationship didn’t last, but love is still the answer. Love helped me endure everything, and love is what I seek from the public.
We live in a world now where hate often seems to prevail over love. What are your thoughts?
Love seems easy, but it’s not. It’s actually very difficult to protect love. By contrast, it’s easy to hate, to divide people, to stir up conflict. I’ve been filled with hate before, too, but it only hurt me in the end.
People are quick to split into sides — mine and yours — but that’s because they don’t try to understand others. That’s how misunderstandings and fights happen. But imagine if we were all the same. What a dull world that would be. The world is beautiful because each of us shines in our own way.
What will you say in your wedding officiant speech?
Marriage is both beautiful and difficult. Two people with different ideas and dreams starting a new life together in one space — it’s not easy. I want to say that marriage isn’t an end but a beginning, and that before you open your mouth, you should open your ears. Honestly, that’s something I keep forgetting myself! (laughs)
Many still hold prejudices against sexual minorities. What was your experience like?
I started questioning my identity in my teens. Who am I? I was born into a devout Christian family, so leaving that community came with a lot of fear and guilt. I was ashamed of being “different” and silently suffered. Then I suddenly found fame as a celebrity, and I felt like I couldn’t breathe. One day, my boyfriend at the time told me, “If you don’t love yourself, who else will?”
That pushed me over the edge. Coming out wasn’t easy — I couldn’t leave the house for three weeks because I was so afraid. But even so, life after coming out was less painful than before.
Actor Youn Yuh-jung’s son and Just B’s Bain are living openly as sexual minorities. What is your take?
I sometimes wonder what life was like for the generations before me. They must have felt like there was no light at the end of the tunnel. I had to face that darkness too, when I didn’t see any path ahead. But I confronted it head-on.
When younger people tell me, “You gave me the courage,” it’s incredibly rewarding. I took the first hit — I hope those who come after me don’t get hit as hard.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHUN SU-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
