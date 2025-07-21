 Navy to hold postponed int'l fleet review marking 80 years of liberation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Navy to hold postponed int'l fleet review marking 80 years of liberation

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 17:10
The Navy commissions the Jeongjo the Great destroyer, the first Aegis destroyer from Korea’s KDX-III Batch-II program, at the Busan Naval Operations Base in Busan, on Dec. 2, 2024. [YONHAP]

The Navy commissions the Jeongjo the Great destroyer, the first Aegis destroyer from Korea’s KDX-III Batch-II program, at the Busan Naval Operations Base in Busan, on Dec. 2, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
The Navy is set to hold an international fleet review in late September after it was postponed due to political turmoil triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched attempt to impose martial law, officials said on Monday.
 
The Navy had initially planned to hold the event in Busan in May to mark the 80th anniversaries of Korea's liberation from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule and the establishment of the Korean Navy, but postponed it to the second half of the year.
 

Related Article

 
This year's event will likely involve only Korean vessels without featuring foreign warships, the Ministry of National Defense said.
 
"I understand that the fleet review will only comprise our vessels rather than involving those from other nations," ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyou said in a regular press briefing.
 
A Navy official said that the fleet review is likely to take place at the end of September, with a review currently underway on whether to invite the U.S. side as part of efforts to boost the Korea-U.S. alliance.
 
If held, the event will mark the Navy's first international fleet review since 2018. Previous reviews were held in 1998, 2008 and 2015.
 
Japan was invited to join the 2018 event but did not participate amid a row over its plan to fly its Rising Sun ensign, which is castigated in Korea as a symbol of Japan's imperialist past.

Yonhap
tags Navy fleet review Busan

More in Defense

Navy to hold postponed int'l fleet review marking 80 years of liberation

Troops from 6 countries take part in K9 howitzer, K2 tank training in Korea

Why the U.S. House omitted Korean troops from early drafts of its 2026 budget

Presidential office quickly nixes defense minister nominee's remarks on Opcon transfer

Opcon 'not a negotiation card' as Korea, U.S. discussions on military spending, tariffs escalate

Related Stories

[New Release] Greta Van Fleet

Remembering the fallen

USS Ronald Reagan arrives in Korea

Korean, French warships conduct joint exercise in seas off Busan

Joining Japanese fleet review causes controversy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)