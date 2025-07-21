Hansae Yes24 Foundation now accepting applications for newly expanded Global Fellowship
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 13:04
- LEE TAE-HEE
Hansae Yes24 Foundation opened applications for its Global Fellowship for international students, a newly expanded scholarship program with additional cultural exposure and networking opportunities.
While the scholarship was previously known as the Hansae Yes24 Scholarship for International Students, the foundation announced on Monday that it revamped the scholarship and updated its name.
Selected students will receive 2 million won ($1,440) per semester. The scholarship can be awarded up to five semesters, which includes one additional research semester after completion of regular studies.
Foreign nationals enrolled in a master's program at a Korean university, or enrolling in the upcoming semester, are eligible to apply regardless of major. Students also need be enrolled in a master's program at a general graduate school, not one at a specialized or professional graduate school.
Starting this year, the Global Fellowship will accept applicants through three tracks instead of one: the content creator track, the language communication track and the cultural experience track.
Students selected through the content creator track will promote the foundation's activities and share insight about life in Korea through their social media channels. Language communication track scholars will help with translation or interpretation for the foundation's events or promotional materials and cultural experience track scholars will help plan networking or cultural events run by the foundation.
Applications are accepted via the Hansae Yes24 Foundation website until Aug. 17, and after online interviews, selected scholars will be announced on Sept. 12.
Hansae Yes24 Foundation has been offering its international student scholarship for master's students since 2005 and has supported around 130 students from 32 countries.
Hamza has studied in Korea since 2017, first completing language studies and a bachelor's degree. His interest in aerospace engineering grew from his fascination with outer space, and for him, Korea was a country with a growing and dynamic aerospace industry. His friend also suggested that he study in Korea for its advanced technology and various scholarship opportunities.
He first discovered the foundation during his undergraduate studies through culture-related content on the foundation's Instagram channel and applied for the scholarship once he became eligible as a master's student.
"My life changed drastically after getting the scholarship," said Hamza. "I first had to work part-time after enrolling in KAIST to cover living expenses, and there just wasn't enough time to sit in classes and do research."
"But after getting the scholarship, I could focus on my studies, and grades for my second year improved significantly. I was able to fully focus on academic conferences and on writing my thesis. The foundation's support also allowed me to complete one more research semester, which helped me enter my doctoral program with improved academic performance."
For his current Ph.D. program, Mohammed researches optical satellite systems at KAIST's Aerospace Systems and Control Lab.
Hamza added that he wishes there were more foundation events that scholars could attend to feel a sense of responsibility as scholarship recipients, as well as special lectures or networking events with alumni.
Such opportunities will be available to new scholars. According to the foundation, the Global Fellowship will offer networking events and cultural activities such as exhibitions and performances in addition to financial support.
"The foundation expanded our longstanding international student scholarship into the Global Fellowship starting this year, which will offer not only financial support but also various cultural experiences and exchange opportunities," said Baek Su-mi, chair of the foundation. "We will continue to support international students from all over the world to grow into global talent that can bridge Korea with the world."
