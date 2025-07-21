 K-campus concludes 3rd edition of university ambassadors program
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 13:45
Students that participated in the third batch of the Korea JoongAng Daily University Ambassadors program pose for a photo with Korea JoongAng Daily Managing Editor Chun Young-sun, far right, during the certification ceremony held July 18. [PARK SANG-MOON]

K-campus wrapped up its third edition of the Korea JoongAng Daily University Ambassadors program for international students and is set to soon welcome its fourth starting July 28.
 
K-campus held a certification ceremony for students participating in the third Korea JoongAng Daily University Ambassadors program on Friday at the JoongAng Ilbo building in Mapo District, western Seoul.
 

The students received their certificates to celebrate completing the program, and also toured the JTBC studio and Korea JoongAng Daily office.
 
A total of 27 students from 18 universities in 16 different countries, participated in the third edition that ran for five months. 
 
Through the program, international students created content about their university life for K-campus, a service run by the Korea JoongAng Daily that provides information for international students in Korea. Participants wrote reviews and made videos about topics such as how to apply to their universities, tips on learning Korean and neighborhood recommendations for students.
 
Three students were chosen as outstanding university ambassadors based on the written and video content they created. These were Niramitsiripong Waralee from Ewha Womans University, Soh Jue Shuen from Sungshin Women’s University and Tsetska Plamenova Pashovska from Sungkyunkwan University.
 
“I think this was a great opportunity for me to develop my writing and content creation skills, or just for me to grow in general,” said Niramitsiripong. “My most favorite assignment I did was [making a video for the] university festival.”
 
“I’ve really enjoyed my university’s festival but didn’t get to go around that much, but I did so more actively this time to make a video, and it allowed me to explore different areas of the festival.”
 
While the third edition of the program has come to an end, applications for the fourth edition will open between July 28 and Aug. 11 via K-campus.
 
International students enrolled in degree programs at a Korean university can apply, with the fourth edition set to run between September and January next year.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
