 North Korea issues weather alert as heavy rains pound northern region
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 16:58
Firefighters conduct a drill to rescue a resident stranded along the riverside during a flood evacuation exercise at Imjin Bridge in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on July 20. [YONHAP]

North Korea has issued a weather alert to warn residents against potential damage after heavy rains battered the country's northwestern province of Jagang, a radio dispatch indicated on Monday.
 
The advisory came after a cumulative rainfall of 176.1 millimeters (6.9 inches) fell in a county in Jagang Province from 10 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, with up to 250 mm of rain forecast to additionally fall in the northern areas of the province, according to the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
 

"Thorough measures should be drawn up to prevent damage from heavy rains, lightning and strong winds," the dispatch said.
  
North Korea is vulnerable to natural disasters due to its lack of infrastructure, with heavy rains, in particular, leaving thousands of people displaced in the impoverished country. The risk of landslides is believed to be especially high in the mountainous province of Jagang.
 
Heavy rains in July last year flooded large swathes of land along the Amnok River in North Pyongan, Jagang and Ryanggang provinces, prompting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to reprimand officials over causing "even the casualty that cannot be allowed."
 
Earlier this month, the North was identified as having established a new government agency for handling emergency disaster management in apparent efforts to better respond to natural disasters, according to Seoul's Ministry of Unification.
 
The North's state media outlets have yet to report on the scope of damage following the recent downpours.

Yonhap
