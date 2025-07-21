Seoul reviewing measures to improve ties with Pyongyang following report on individual trips to North

South Korea is reviewing various measures to ease tensions and improve ties with North Korea, the Unification Ministry said Monday following the release of a news report that permitting individual trips to the North is under consideration.“The government is formulating and pursuing North Korea policies with the goal of easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and improving inter-Korean ties, with various measures under consideration in the process,” the Unification Ministry said in a press release.The reaction follows a report by the Dong-A Ilbo report that the Lee Jae Myung administration is considering resuming individual trips to North Korea as a negotiating card to reopen dialogue with Pyongyang.The newspaper said Lee had mentioned the idea during a National Security Council meeting on July 10 and that the government subsequently begun a related review of feasibility and other issues, quoting a senior official as describing the review as a “long-term” one.Trips to North Korea, once a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation, have been suspended since 2008, when a South Korean tourist was shot to death by North Korean soldiers while visiting the North's Mount Kumgang resort on the east coast. Pyongyang claimed the tourist had entered an off-limits military area.Unification Ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said at a press briefing that individual trips to North Korea, which are paid for on a per-expense basis, do not violate international sanctions against the country.United Nations Security Council resolutions ban the provision of financial services to North Korea, including bulk cash, that could contribute to the regime's prohibited development of nuclear and missile programs.After lifting Covid-19 border restrictions and resuming rail and flight services with Russia and China, North Korea appears to be striving to attract overseas travelers as a way to earn much-needed foreign currency. The country opened the Kalma beach resort area in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan in early July.Yonhap