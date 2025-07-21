 Foreign minister takes office amid pressure over critical ambassador vacancies
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 19:00
Cho Hyun, the newly appointed foreign minister, delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

As Cho Hyun officially took office Monday as Korea’s new foreign minister, the Lee Jae Myung administration faces mounting pressure to fast-track appointments for five of its most critical ambassadorships — the United States, China, Japan, Russia and the United Nations — all vacant since a sweeping recall in late June.
 
The stakes are high. Seoul and Washington are racing to finalize a sweeping package deal linking tariffs and security by Aug. 1, meaning Korea’s next ambassador to the United States will step into immediate high-stakes negotiations.
 

Among the front-runners for the Washington post are two veteran diplomats: Lim Sung-nam, former first vice foreign minister and a seasoned hand on North Korea affairs, and Cho Byung-jae, a former lead negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with the United States. Both bring years of experience navigating the complexities of the alliance.
 
Other potential candidates, including former Doosan Chairman Park Yong-maan and former Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, are said to have declined.
 
For the position in Beijing, former Gangwon Gov. Lee Kwang-jae has emerged as a contender. A former Foreign Affairs Committee chair and past visiting professor at Tsinghua University, Lee brings political weight and China expertise.
 
Noh Kyu-duk, a former special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security, is also under consideration, as is Kim Seung-ho, ex-consul general in Shanghai. Whoever takes the post will face the challenge of mending relations with Beijing and paving the way for a possible visit by President Xi Jinping to Korea’s APEC summit in October.
 
For Tokyo, Lee Hyuk, former ambassador to Vietnam and longtime advocate for pragmatic Korea-Japan ties, is reportedly the leading candidate. In Moscow, Park Jong-soo, a former presidential adviser on northern economic cooperation, is seen as a key name — particularly as Seoul balances its Ukraine stance with concerns over North Korea-Russia military ties.
 
Cho Hyun, the newly appointed foreign minister, far right, delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 21. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Speaking to reporters on his first day at the Foreign Ministry, Cho Hyun acknowledged the urgency but offered no firm timeline for his own trip to Washington.
 
“We’re discussing the most appropriate schedule comprehensively,” he said.
 
Cho struck a measured tone on policy, emphasizing a “broader, strategic perspective” in U.S. negotiations and patience in managing Korea-Japan relations.
 
“Tariff negotiations are often seen as zero-sum, but if approached carefully, they always present room for mutual benefit — and that’s exactly what diplomacy should achieve,” he said.
 
On Japan, he added, “Historical issues cannot be resolved merely through pressure or wishful thinking. We must work with patience and persistence to build a virtuous cycle.”
 
In his inauguration speech, Cho issued a striking apology for the Foreign Ministry’s conduct under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.
 
“Foreign policy was at times co-opted for domestic political gain,” he said. He also called the ministry’s 2022 lawsuit against MBC over coverage of Yoon’s alleged “Biden” hot-mic remark “clearly a mistake” and signaled that it is under review for withdrawal.
 
Cho went further, addressing last December’s imposition of martial law.
 
“Soon after South Korea hosted the Summit for Democracy, a former president attempted to subvert democracy,” he said. “The Foreign Ministry failed to live up to the public’s expectations throughout this period, and I offer a sincere apology.”
 
Pledging reform, Cho vowed not to dwell on past blame but to overhaul the ministry’s internal culture. “We must make sure these failings are never repeated.”
 
Cho Hyun, the newly appointed foreign minister, center, enters the inauguration ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 21. [YONHAP]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
