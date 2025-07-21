 Health minister nominee's confirmation hearing report passed as PPP boycotts committee
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 17:36
Health minister nominee Jeong Eun-kyeong answers questions from lawmakers during her confirmation hearing at the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee in western Seoul on July 18. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Health minister nominee Jeong Eun-kyeong moved closer to confirmation on Monday after lawmakers approved her hearing report despite a boycott by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
 
Only committee members from the Democratic Party (DP), Rebuilding Korea Party and Reform Party attended Monday's plenary session.
 

PPP members boycotted the session, citing unresolved concerns raised during Jeong's confirmation hearing on Friday, including her spouse's holdings of stocks related to Covid-19 by her spouse and allegations of violating Korea’s farmland law.
 
The Environment and Labor Committee adopted confirmation hearing reports for labor minister nominee Kim Young-hoon and environment minister nominee Kim Sung-whan, also on Monday.
 
The report for Kim Sung-whan, a three-term lawmaker with the DP, was approved through bipartisan agreement.
 
But the report for Kim Young-hoon passed only after a vote initiated by the DP, over opposition from the PPP.
 
PPP lawmakers objected to Kim Young-hoon’s views on North Korea, specifically questioning whether he regards the regime as a “main enemy.” They walked out of the session in protest prior to the vote.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Jeong Eun-kyeong Health Minister Democratic Party Lee Jae Myung

