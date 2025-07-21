Lee drops pick for education minister nominee, expected to appoint gender minister nominee

President Lee Jae Myung has decided Sunday to withdraw his nomination of education minister nominee Lee Jin-sook, the presidential office said, following a controversy surrounding allegations of academic plagiarism.The president, however, was widely viewed as likely proceeding with the appointment of gender minister nominee Kang Sun-woo, who has also faced public scrutiny over workplace abuse allegations involving former parliamentary aides."Following contemplation, President Lee has decided to withdraw the nomination of nominee Lee," presidential secretary for political affairs Woo Sang-ho told a press briefing, calling for the National Assembly to swiftly take follow-up measures.The decision came 21 days after Lee tapped the architecture professor as the first education minister of his administration.Lee, the nominee, however, has since faced allegations of unlawfully sending her daughter to study abroad at an early age, in addition to plagiarism claims, prompting some opposition lawmakers to call on her to resign.The presidential office, meanwhile, did not mention the president's remarks on Kang, raising speculation Lee will push ahead with the appointment of the gender minister nominee.Addressing such a view, the presidential secretary said the president has only retracted his nomination for the education minister nominee."It is well understood there have been various opinions but I hope the public understands the decision was made through a comprehensive review," Woo said.Yonhap