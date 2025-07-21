President Lee vows to designate flood-ridden Sancheong County a special disaster zone
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 19:50
- SARAH KIM
At a welfare center in Sancheong-eup, the headquarters of the support center for rain damage relief, Lee received briefings on the situation from Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung and South Gyeongsang Gov. Park Wan-soo. He later met with individuals impacted by the extreme weather.
While visiting the site of heavy rain damage, Lee said that the most immediate priority is to rescue impacted residents, followed by recovery and restoration.
Lee's visit follows torrential rainfall that has inundated Korea since Wednesday, bringing landslides and floods. Some 383 millimeters (15 inches) of precipitation fell in Sancheong on Saturday, leading to a landslide that resulted in 10 deaths, four missing people and additional injuries and displacements.
Fire authorities Monday estimate at least 548 cases of damaged property, including flooded farmland. They have so far deployed 1,260 personnel and 186 items of equipment to carry out emergency recovery in the area in response to a request by Sancheong County head Lee Seung-hwa, who stressed that it was "urgent to quickly declare a special disaster zone."
Such designated areas are eligible for governmental financial support for recovery efforts, relief funds and other benefits.
The president asked why damage was concentrated in the town and asked if there was "anything lacking in manpower, equipment or supplies." He then requested prompt support at the government level.
President Lee later visited residents who had been affected by the landslide that day to offer his condolences.
One resident shared that "civil servants stepped forward and carried the elderly on their backs, reducing casualties."
To this, Lee instructed on-site personnel to "find cases where damage was reduced through early response."
The president further ordered officials to "mobilize all resources and administrative power, including emergency budget, to swiftly support the affected residents."
Lee Jae Myung also met in person with residents who had been displaced and were staying at temporary shelters. He emphasized that his Cabinet was "working together to protect the safety of the people, which is the first responsibility of the state," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.
The president told municipal authorities that it was especially urgent to restore the homes of displaced individuals after hearing that residents had been forced to evacuate without essential items including clothes and shoes.
Lee ordered special disaster relief grants for South Gyeongsang, Gwangju and North and South Jeolla, areas that also suffered severe damage from the heavy rain.
Kang also addressed a situation in Sejong, South Gyeongsang, in which local authorities including police, fire departments and disaster relief command centers had been unaware that a man in his 40s was missing in floodwaters for some 23 hours.
She stressed that the government would hold local governments accountable if there had been any lack of discipline or violations were found in relation to the incident.
Lee instructed Minister Yun to quickly declare the affected area a special disaster zone and mobilize all resources and administrative power, including budget support.
BY SARAH KIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
