Prominent art historian Yoo Hong-jun named director of National Museum of Korea

Yoo Hong-jun, a prominent art historian and author of the long-running humanities series "My Exploration of Cultural Heritage" (1993-), has been appointed director of the National Museum of Korea by President Lee Jae Myung’s administration.
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced the appointment during a briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Sunday.
“Yoo is a scholar who has raised public interest in cultural heritage and contributed to expanding civic participation in cultural affairs through 'My Exploration of Cultural Heritage,'” Kang said. “He is considered a fitting candidate to enhance public sensitivity to cultural heritage, increase civic engagement and reinterpret traditional heritage in ways that elevate Korea’s global stature.”
In a phone call with the JoongAng Ilbo following the announcement, Yoo said, “The National Museum of Korea is the pride of our cultural heritage,” and expressed his commitment to promoting Korea’s cultural roots. “I will focus on raising global awareness that the foundation of K-culture lies in our cultural heritage,” he said. “I will work to ensure that more Koreans visit the museum and feel a sense of pride and familiarity with our heritage.”
He served as a journalist at Gyegan Misul, an art publication of the JoongAng Ilbo, from 1978 to 1983, and made his literary debut in 1981 through the Dong-A Ilbo's annual spring literary contest in the art criticism category.
During the Roh Moo-hyun administration, he served as the commissioner of the Cultural Heritage Administration — now the Korea Heritage Service — from September 2004 to February 2008. His tenure is credited with advancing both preservation and public engagement in heritage policy.
However, he stepped down following the 2008 arson attack on Sungnyemun Gate, a National Treasure of Korea, in a move seen as taking bureaucratic responsibility for the incident.
Yoo becomes the third person to have served both as head of the Cultural Heritage Administration and as director of the National Museum of Korea, following Yi Kun-moo and Choe Kwang-shik.
He is widely known for the "My Exploration of Cultural Heritage" series. The first volume, published in 1993, became the first Korean humanities book to sell over one million copies, sparking a nationwide boom in travel to the southern region.
Yoo also took part in politics. During the 2022 presidential election, he chaired a committee for Korean culture within the campaign organization for then-Democratic Party candidate Lee.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
