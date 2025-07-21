 Prominent art historian Yoo Hong-jun named director of National Museum of Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Prominent art historian Yoo Hong-jun named director of National Museum of Korea

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 18:39
Yoo Hong-jun, director of the National Museum of Korea, delivers an inaugural speech during his inauguration ceremony at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 21. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

Yoo Hong-jun, director of the National Museum of Korea, delivers an inaugural speech during his inauguration ceremony at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 21. [NATIONAL MUSEUM OF KOREA]

 
Yoo Hong-jun, a prominent art historian and author of the long-running humanities series "My Exploration of Cultural Heritage" (1993-), has been appointed director of the National Museum of Korea by President Lee Jae Myung’s administration.
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced the appointment during a briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Sunday.
 

Related Article

“Yoo is a scholar who has raised public interest in cultural heritage and contributed to expanding civic participation in cultural affairs through 'My Exploration of Cultural Heritage,'” Kang said. “He is considered a fitting candidate to enhance public sensitivity to cultural heritage, increase civic engagement and reinterpret traditional heritage in ways that elevate Korea’s global stature.”
 
In a phone call with the JoongAng Ilbo following the announcement, Yoo said, “The National Museum of Korea is the pride of our cultural heritage,” and expressed his commitment to promoting Korea’s cultural roots. “I will focus on raising global awareness that the foundation of K-culture lies in our cultural heritage,” he said. “I will work to ensure that more Koreans visit the museum and feel a sense of pride and familiarity with our heritage.”
 
Yoo Hong-jun, distinguished professor of art history at Myongji University, was appointed as director of the National Museum of Korea, the presidential office announced on July 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Yoo Hong-jun, distinguished professor of art history at Myongji University, was appointed as director of the National Museum of Korea, the presidential office announced on July 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Born in Seoul in 1949, Yoo, 76, studied aesthetics at Seoul National University, earned a master’s degree in art history from Hongik University, and received a doctorate in Eastern philosophy from Sungkyunkwan University. He was arrested in connection with the 1974 Nationwide Federation of Democratic Students and Youth case, a major pro-democracy movement during the authoritarian Park Chung Hee regime.
 
He served as a journalist at Gyegan Misul, an art publication of the JoongAng Ilbo, from 1978 to 1983, and made his literary debut in 1981 through the Dong-A Ilbo's annual spring literary contest in the art criticism category.
 
During the Roh Moo-hyun administration, he served as the commissioner of the Cultural Heritage Administration — now the Korea Heritage Service — from September 2004 to February 2008. His tenure is credited with advancing both preservation and public engagement in heritage policy.
 
However, he stepped down following the 2008 arson attack on Sungnyemun Gate, a National Treasure of Korea, in a move seen as taking bureaucratic responsibility for the incident.
 
Yoo Hong-jun looks through a photo book that captures the life and dance of the late Lee Ae-ju, during a publication ceremony at the Rachel Carson Hall of the Korea Green Foundation in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 30. [YONHAP]

Yoo Hong-jun looks through a photo book that captures the life and dance of the late Lee Ae-ju, during a publication ceremony at the Rachel Carson Hall of the Korea Green Foundation in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 30. [YONHAP]

 
Yoo becomes the third person to have served both as head of the Cultural Heritage Administration and as director of the National Museum of Korea, following Yi Kun-moo and Choe Kwang-shik.
 
He is widely known for the "My Exploration of Cultural Heritage" series. The first volume, published in 1993, became the first Korean humanities book to sell over one million copies, sparking a nationwide boom in travel to the southern region.
 
Yoo also took part in politics. During the 2022 presidential election, he chaired a committee for Korean culture within the campaign organization for then-Democratic Party candidate Lee.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
tags korea yoo hong-jun national museum of korea lee jae myung My Exploration of Cultural Heritage

More in Politics

Foreign minister takes office amid pressure over critical ambassador vacancies

Prominent art historian Yoo Hong-jun named director of National Museum of Korea

Health minister nominee's confirmation hearing report passed as PPP boycotts committee

Special counsel investigating Kim Keon Hee to summon her, Yoon Suk Yeol

President Lee's approval rating dips to 62.2% amid minister nomination controversies

Related Stories

Prof. Yoo Hong-jun wants to be known as the compiler of Korean art history

Fabien Yoon named honorary ambassador of National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage

Rising interest in K-culture brings visitor surge to National Museum of Korea

Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele's works on show for 'Vienna 1900' exhibition

National Museum of Korea sees almost 95,000 foreign visitors in first half of 2024, highest ever figure
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)