 Special counsel investigating Kim Keon Hee to summon her, Yoon Suk Yeol
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 16:58
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, and former first lady Kim Keon Hee walk to the No. 3 polling station at Seoul Wonmyeong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on presidential election day on June 3. [NEWS1]

A special counsel team investigating allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee is set to summon her and former President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning.
 
Special prosecutor Min Joong-ki’s office will request that Yoon appear for questioning on July 29 and Kim on Aug. 6, both as criminal suspects.
 

 "The team delivered a formal request to the head of the Seoul Detention Center, asking that Yoon appear at 10 a.m. on July 29," Assistant Special Prosecutor Moon Hong-joo said during a press briefing on Monday.
 
Kim was also sent a notice summoning her to appear at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6, which was mailed to her residence, the special counsel team said.
 
“The allegations related to the first lady involve Deutsche Motors and Sambu Construction, the delivery of items linked to a shaman known as Geonjin and a case tied to Myung Tae-gyun,” a special counsel team official said. “Former President Yoon is also a suspect in the Myung Tae-gyun case.”
 
The Deutsche Motors case centers around allegations that Kim's personal and family accounts were used in a scheme to manipulate stock prices between 2009 and 2012.
 
The Sambu Construction case stems from a sharp rise in the company’s stock in 2023 following false claims that it would lead Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction. The timing coincided with a visit to Ukraine by then-President Yoon and Kim, prompting investigators to examine whether the trip was used to create stock hype.
 
The Geonjin-related case involves suspicions that Kim received items of value linked to the controversial shaman in exchange for political favors or influence.
 
The Myung Tae-kyun case revolves around claims that Kim or Yoon attempted to intervene in legal or administrative matters involving the self-proclaimed political power broker Myung.
 
Yoon, meanwhile, has been in custody since July 10 under a separate indictment by the insurrection special counsel.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
