Army deploys over 2,500 personnel for recovery work from heavy rain damage

The Army has deployed some 2,500 military personnel and equipment to areas hit hard by the recent torrential rain to help recovery efforts, the armed services said Monday.Emergency personnel have been deployed with 20 pieces of equipment in the southwestern city of Gwangju and parts of the South Chungcheong and South Gyeongsang provinces since Thursday, according to the Army.The heavy rains and landslides that began last week have killed 18 people and left nine others missing so far, displacing more than 14,000 people across 15 major cities and provinces.The recovery efforts centered on overhauling houses and stores flooded from the rains, including removing soil and organizing household items, the Army said, adding that it will continue to assist recovery efforts.Yonhap