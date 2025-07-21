‘At-home grooming attempt’: Dog returns to shelter after 7 hours with no hair
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 12:42
A recently adopted dog was returned to an animal shelter in Gangneung, Gangwon, just seven hours after leaving with a new family, but with its once-fluffy coat shaved down.
The story, shared by the Gangneung Regional Animal Center over the weekend, has since triggered a wave of online anger, with commenters expressing disbelief and frustration over the dog’s treatment.
The shelter detailed the incident in an Instagram post on Sunday titled “Returned after seven hours, Kuno comes back with his coat ruined” (translated).
Kuno, a 2-year-old male dog, left the shelter with his new family around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday but was returned later that evening, according to the center.
The adopter cited Kuno's “incompatibility with an existing pet” as the reason for the surrender.
Staff were shocked by Kuno’s condition upon his return. Known for his thick, fluffy coat — resembling a mix between that of a Samoyed and a Chow Chow — Kuno had been completely shaved.
The shelter said, “Only a patchy, poorly groomed coat remained after what appears to be an at-home grooming attempt.
“It’s already disheartening that he was returned, and now we’re unsure how to present his charm again," it added.
Despite the ordeal, Kuno appeared to remain in good spirits.
“His coat may be in ruins, and we worried about the emotional toll, but thankfully, Kuno is still cheerful. That only makes us feel more heartbroken and sorry for him,” the shelter wrote.
Kuno is once again looking for a permanent home.
“He still loves people,” the center said. “We hope he can meet a real family while his trust in people remains intact.
“If you’re truly ready to take lifelong responsibility, not acting on impulse, please give Kuno another chance,” it added.
Reactions online were swift and emotional.
One commenter wrote, “It’s heartbreaking that he came back in that condition — was he taken just for grooming practice?”
Others said, “Returning a dog on the same day over integration issues is unacceptable,” and, “Anyone with common sense wouldn’t shave a dog on the first day of adoption.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)