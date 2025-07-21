Devastation, heartbreak and frustration in South Gyeongsang after torrential rains pummel region

Man apprehended after allegedly shooting son, installing bomb at apartment

Man found dead after going missing as authorities continue search operations across Korea

‘At-home grooming attempt’: Dog returns to shelter after 7 hours with no hair

Related Stories

[WHY] Popular pups: Why Koreans like certain tiny dog breeds

[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] 'The abuser must be arrested'

For pet owners, visit to the vet still a financially harrowing experience

Pampered pooch

Dogs lose right to walk on apartment grounds in South Chungcheong