 Ex-first lady doctoral degree canceled amid thesis plagiarism scandal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 18:05
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee [YONHAP]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee's doctoral degree has been revoked following the cancellation of her master's degree over revelations of plagiarism in her thesis, Kookmin University said Monday.
 
In June, Sookmyung Women's University announced it had canceled Kim's master's degree after concluding she plagiarized her thesis, prompting Kookmin University to begin procedures to invalidate Kim's doctoral degree.
 

Kookmin said Kim no longer met the university's admissions requirements with the cancellation of her master's degree, resulting in the revocation of her doctorate.
 
Kim, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, earned a doctoral degree from Kookmin University in 2008 and a master's degree from Sookmyung Women's University based on a thesis submitted in 1999.

