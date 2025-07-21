Father shoots son with homemade shotgun at own birthday celebration
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 18:05
A man in his 30s was shot and killed by his father during a birthday gathering in Incheon on Sunday night, with police later uncovering a cache of homemade explosives at the suspect’s residence in Seoul.
The fatal shooting unfolded at 9:31 p.m. in an apartment in Songdo International City, according to the Incheon Yeonsu Police Precinct. The son, who had organized the celebration for his father’s birthday, was found collapsed with gunshot wounds when police arrived in response to an emergency call from a woman saying that her father-in-law had shot her husband. He was transported to a hospital by 11:09 p.m. but was pronounced dead.
The suspect, identified as a 63-year-old man, fled the scene but was apprehended in Seoul’s Gangnam area at approximately 12:20 a.m. Monday. He was still in possession of the weapon, a pipe-shaped homemade shotgun loaded with buckshot, which police say he fired into his son’s chest.
The birthday gathering was attended by family members, including the victim’s wife, two grandchildren and other acquaintances.
Following the arrest, the suspect told police he had planted an explosive device at his apartment in Ssangmun-dong, Dobong District, northern Seoul. Authorities evacuated 105 residents from the building and dispatched a police special operations team. By 6:30 a.m. Monday, the team had safely defused a homemade bomb constructed from gasoline, thinner, a timer and ignition components. The timer had been set for noon, but police intervened seven hours in advance.
A further search of the residence uncovered 14 additional explosives, along with containers of flammable liquids and other ignition devices.
“The pipe-shaped gun was crudely made, but it is not yet confirmed whether the suspect built it himself or obtained it elsewhere,” said a police spokesperson. “We are investigating the circumstances of the weapon and bomb construction, as well as the motive for the crime.”
Neighbors in Incheon reported that arguments between the father and son were frequently audible. Residents of the Ssangmun-dong apartment complex described the suspect as someone who once exchanged greetings with neighbors but had become withdrawn over the last few years.
A resident in Songdo recalled receiving a text alert from the management office around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, advising people to remain indoors, followed by an announcement over the building’s public address system.
Police have dispatched a criminal profiler to examine the suspect’s motives and the sequence of events. “We’ve deployed a profiler to thoroughly investigate the motive and ensure there are no unanswered questions,” a police official said. Authorities believe the suspect made the weapon himself, stating, “It’s unlikely that it was purchased.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU, OH SO-YOUNG, KIM JEONG-JAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)