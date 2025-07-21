First heavy rains, then a water shortage
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 19:33
Residents of an apartment complex in Eonyang-eup, Ulju County, Ulsan, line up with containers and carts to collect water from a tanker truck on July 21, the second day of a water outage. According to the Ulsan Waterworks Headquarters, water supply to six towns in Ulju was suspended on the morning of July 20 after water mains were damaged by heavy rainfall the previous day.
