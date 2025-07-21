Gov't cracks down on abuse of growth hormone treatments
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 21:16 Updated: 21 Jul. 2025, 21:49
The government is cracking down on the misuse and abuse of so-called height growth injections, otherwise known as growth hormone treatments.
To prevent health risks associated with the misuse of these treatments, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced that it will conduct on-site inspections of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, while also strengthening public awareness campaigns.
Growth hormone treatments are prescription drugs intended to treat medical conditions such as growth hormone deficiency due to pituitary disorders, Turner syndrome and idiopathic short stature in children. However, they are often misused as so-called “height enhancement injections” based on misconceptions.
Excessive or prolonged use of these drugs by healthy individuals can lead to side effects such as gigantism and acromegaly — where the ends of body parts grow into abnormal sizes. Continued administration after the closure of growth plates can cause irreversible physical changes. Even when used properly, side effects such as pain, bleeding and bruising at the injection site may occur.
Despite these risks, the market for growth hormone treatments continues to expand, fueled by societal pressures related to height.
According to the market research firm GlobalData, the global growth hormone market was valued at approximately $4.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around $6.5 billion by 2030. The domestic market is also experiencing rapid growth. In 2023, Korea’s growth hormone market was valued at 444.5 billion won ($321 million), nearly tripling from 148.8 billion won in 2019, with an average annual growth rate of approximately 31 percent over the past five years.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety plans to conduct joint inspections with local governments, focusing on hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies that handle growth hormone treatments to check for exaggerated advertising. It also plans to distribute informational materials outlining the medical conditions for which growth hormones are prescribed, proper administration methods, precautions and how to report adverse reactions.
