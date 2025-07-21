Man apprehended after allegedly shooting son, installing bomb at apartment
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 08:51
A man in his 30s died after reportedly being shot by his father in Incheon. The father, who fled the scene immediately after the shooting, was apprehended by police about three hours later. An explosive device at the father's residence was also safely defused.
According to Incheon Yeonsu Police Precinct on Monday, a report was filed at 9:31 p.m. Sunday night from an apartment in Songdo International City in Yeonsu District, Incheon.
The report to police is believed to have been made by the victim’s wife, who said her father-in-law had shot her husband. Responding officers found the victim collapsed at the scene. The victim, who had sustained gunshot wounds, was transported to a hospital at 11:09 p.m. but later died.
The father, who had fled after firing a homemade firearm at his son, was arrested at around 12:20 a.m. early Monday in southern Seoul’s Gangnam area. At the time of arrest, he was in possession of the homemade firearm, which had been fashioned from a steel pipe.
The father told police he had planted an explosive device at his residence, an apartment in Ssangmun-dong, Dobong District, northern Seoul.
Police evacuated all 105 residents from the apartment complex and dispatched a police special operations unit to conduct a search of the scene. At 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police announced in a press briefing that they had located a homemade explosive device, which included gasoline and a timer, and safely defused it.
“The suspect, a Korean national, fired multiple shots at the victim and was apprehended in Seoul. This is not a case involving a foreign national,” a police officer said.
“We are investigating how he came to possess the homemade firearm and his motive for the crime,” the officer added.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU, HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
