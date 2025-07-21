Persecute me but leave others out of it, pleads ex-President Yoon
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 21:46
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently in custody at the Seoul Detention Center, pleaded that he be "the only one persecuted by this nonsensical political oppression" in a letter to reporters on Monday.
“Many soldiers and public servants who simply followed the legitimate orders of their superiors are now being dragged before prosecutors and courts, suffering hardships," Yoon said in a two-page statement to the press on Monday outlining his position, distributed by Yoon's legal team.
“This political oppression directed at me has extended to harm innocent people,” Yoon said. "I ask that an immediate halt be put to an unjust persecution tarnishing the honor and destroying the lives of those who have devoted themselves to the nation and its people."
Yoon added, “From the moment I decided to run for president, I knew I was stepping onto a thorny path,” claiming that he declared martial law because he "believed Korea’s liberal democracy and constitutional order were in grave danger."
“Whether my judgment was correct, and whether the declaration of martial law was the right decision, is ultimately for history to decide,” he said.
“I am enduring each day with a heavy and painful heart,” Yoon continued. “What happens to me personally no longer matters. But seeing my fears unfold one by one into reality, I genuinely worry about the future of our country and our people.”
“I firmly believe the people will protect Korea’s liberal democracy as sovereign citizens,” he said, adding, “I will stand with the people until the end.”
The special probe counsel indicted Yoon on July 19 on charges including abuse of power, obstruction of another’s exercise of rights, fabrication and use of false official documents, violation of the Presidential Records Act, damage to public documents, violation of the Presidential Security Act, obstruction of special public duties and aiding a fugitive.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
