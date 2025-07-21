Police seek arrest warrant for man accused of killing son with homemade gun
Police have requested an arrest warrant for a man in his 60s suspected of killing his son with a homemade firearm in Songdo, Incheon, and planting flammable materials and a timed ignition device at his home in Seoul.
Incheon Yeonsu Police Precinct announced Monday it sought a warrant to detain the 63-year-old on charges of murder, violating the Act on the Safety Control of Firearms, Swords and Explosives, and attempted arson of an inhabited building.
Police, who had already arrested the suspect on suspicion of murder, added the attempted arson charge in connection with the flammable materials he installed. A court hearing to review the arrest warrant is expected to take place as early as Tuesday afternoon at Incheon District Court.
The man is accused of shooting and killing his son, who was in his 30s, with a homemade firearm at around 9:31 p.m. on Sunday on the 33rd floor of an apartment in Songdo International City, Incheon. The son was shot in the chest and transported to a hospital but did not survive.
The incident took place on the suspect’s birthday, during a gathering arranged by his son. The son’s wife, two grandchildren and others were present at the time. The son’s wife reported the crime, telling police her father-in-law had shot her husband.
The suspect fled immediately after the crime, and police apprehended him at 12:20 a.m. Monday in Seoul and brought him back to Incheon.
At the suspect’s home in Ssangmun-dong, Dobong District, Seoul, police found 15 containers of flammable materials — including bottles of paint thinner, detergent and milk cartons — along with an ignition device set to trigger at noon on Monday.
In addition to the two homemade firearms used in the crime, police discovered 11 more gun barrels and ammunition in the suspect’s vehicle, as well as five to six metal pipes at his home.
The man reportedly told police he had learned how to make firearms from YouTube and had purchased the ammunition 20 years ago, keeping it in storage. Regarding his motive for killing his son, he cited “family discord” but has refused to elaborate further.
