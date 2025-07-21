Search in Sancheong continues for men swept away by floodwaters
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 17:04
SANCHEONG, South Gyeongsang — In the wake of record-breaking rains that have killed at least 10 people in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, firefighters and villagers pressed on Monday to locate survivors, combing through mud, rocks and wreckage with whatever tools they could find — including bamboo sticks and borrowed wooden beams.
The scene in Mogo Village was one of exhaustion and urgency. Around 7 a.m., about 20 firefighters worked ankle-deep in mud, wielding shovels, rakes, and improvised pike poles to search for a man in his 70s who went missing Saturday during the deluge. Another team, some 500 meters (546 yards) away near the river, worked in the same conditions.
“There were simultaneous flood disasters across Sancheong, so we’re short on equipment and even using wooden sticks to search,” said a firefighter on-site.
The village, home to about 80 residents, was left in ruins by the landslide. Among those helping were around 10 villagers in their 50s and 60s, determined to locate their missing neighbor.
“My legs sank so deeply into the ground that I developed a skin rash on my right calf,” said Park In-soo, the village head, who recalled how the missing man had evacuated to the village hall with his wife — only to return home briefly just 10 minutes before disaster struck.
The search in Mogo Village was part of a broader operation spanning four locations: Mogo-ri, Bangmok-ri, Yulhyeon-ri and Oesong-ri. According to the county’s command center, 172 firefighters were mobilized across four sites, each team consisting of 35 to 50 first responders, supported by police and military personnel.
The missing individuals, all men in their 60s to 80s, were believed to have been swept away by mudslides triggered by the torrential rain.
Efforts have been slow, as crews grapple with expanding search zones and limited equipment. Heavy machinery like excavators is being used to clear soil, trees and boulders, while thermal drones and search dogs were deployed to aid the effort.
“We are using every resource available,” said a fire official. “We hope to find all the missing people as soon as possible.”
The weekend’s rainfall has left a heavy toll: 10 confirmed dead, more than 5.52 billion won ($3.9 million) in damage, and hundreds displaced. Officials report 73 cases of public infrastructure damage, 27 damaged private properties, and 790 acres of farmland flooded — with strawberries and rice paddies hit hardest.
Out of 1,817 residents who evacuated due to flood and landslide risks, some 517 people from 360 households remain in temporary shelters, while others have cautiously returned home. Meanwhile, power outages continue to affect 2,656 households across 56 villages.
As Sancheong enters its third day of search and recovery efforts, the mood remains tense but determined, with locals and first responders clinging to the hope that they can bring the missing home.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY AN DAE-HUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
