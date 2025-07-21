Singer Lim Young-woong donates 200 million won to flood recovery efforts
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 13:14
Celebrities continued to donate toward damage recovery efforts after massive floods swept the country, with singer Lim Young-woong donating 200 million won ($143,710) and comedian Hong Hyun-hee donating 20 million won.
The Community Chest of Korea announced on Monday that Lim made the donation under the name of his fan club “Hero Era.”
Lim and his agency Mulgogi Music each contributed 100 million won.
The donation will be used to support emergency relief efforts supporting flood victims across the country, including temporary housing, livelihood assistance and restoration of damaged areas.
“My heart is heavy thinking about those whose daily lives have been disrupted and who are enduring anxiety due to the sudden downpours,” Lim said. “Though small, I hope this donation brings some comfort, and I sincerely wish everyone a swift return to normalcy.”
In March, Lim donated 400 million won to aid recovery from massive wildfires in North and South Gyeongsang. Since 2021, he has consistently supported charitable causes through the Community Chest of Korea, with his cumulative donations through the organization now totaling 2.3 billion won.
Hong also announced her donation late Sunday through her social media channels, posting a photo of her wired donation to Hope Bridge Korea.
“I heard that the camping area in Gapyeong, where I have fond memories playing with my sons, suffered great damage due to the floods this time,” wrote Hong on social media. “I donate this sum in the hope that it would be of small help to those in need.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)