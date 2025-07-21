 Singer Lim Young-woong donates 200 million won to flood recovery efforts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Singer Lim Young-woong donates 200 million won to flood recovery efforts

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 13:14
Singer Lim Young-woong [MULGOGI MUSIC]

Singer Lim Young-woong [MULGOGI MUSIC]

 
Celebrities continued to donate toward damage recovery efforts after massive floods swept the country, with singer Lim Young-woong donating 200 million won ($143,710) and comedian Hong Hyun-hee donating 20 million won.  
 
The Community Chest of Korea announced on Monday that Lim made the donation under the name of his fan club “Hero Era.”

 

Related Article

 
Lim and his agency Mulgogi Music each contributed 100 million won.

 
The donation will be used to support emergency relief efforts supporting flood victims across the country, including temporary housing, livelihood assistance and restoration of damaged areas.

 
“My heart is heavy thinking about those whose daily lives have been disrupted and who are enduring anxiety due to the sudden downpours,” Lim said. “Though small, I hope this donation brings some comfort, and I sincerely wish everyone a swift return to normalcy.”

 
In March, Lim donated 400 million won to aid recovery from massive wildfires in North and South Gyeongsang. Since 2021, he has consistently supported charitable causes through the Community Chest of Korea, with his cumulative donations through the organization now totaling 2.3 billion won.

 
Hong also announced her donation late Sunday through her social media channels, posting a photo of her wired donation to Hope Bridge Korea.

 
“I heard that the camping area in Gapyeong, where I have fond memories playing with my sons, suffered great damage due to the floods this time,” wrote Hong on social media. “I donate this sum in the hope that it would be of small help to those in need.” 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Korea flood donations Lim Young-woong Hong Hyun-hee

More in Social Affairs

Singer Lim Young-woong donates 200 million won to flood recovery efforts

‘At-home grooming attempt’: Dog returns to shelter after 7 hours with no hair

Man found dead after going missing as authorities continue search operations across Korea

Man apprehended after allegedly shooting son, installing bomb at apartment

Devastation, heartbreak and frustration in South Gyeongsang after torrential rains pummel region

Related Stories

Lim Young-woong's concert documentary 'Im Hero The Stadium' soars to box office success

Trot singer Lim Young-woong's 'Im Hero' sells over 1 million copies

Trot singer Lim Young-woong to hold encore concerts in Seoul, Busan

G-Dragon and other celebrities share condolences over Jeju Air tragedy

Trot singer Lim Young-woong to perform in Los Angeles next February
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)