 Another wave of heat...
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Another wave of heat...

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 20:30
 
As public frustration mounts under a renewed heat wave following last week’s heavy rains, the government’s decision to press ahead with the appointment of gender equality minister nominee Kang Sun-woo is drawing sharp criticism. Kang faces allegations of workplace abuse, yet the administration appears set on confirming her regardless of public concern. This controversial move is adding fuel to already simmering discontent, intensifying public fatigue in a season already marked by extreme weather and political unease. Many see it as tone-deaf to the growing calls for accountability and restraint.
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Another wave of heat...

Monday's fortune: Emotional clarity begins with everyday decisions

Sunday's fortune: Acts of kindness and shared experiences foster connection

Saturday's fortune: Focusing on connections and experiences brings fulfillment

Friday's fortune: Signs point to joy and comfort through simple pleasures

Related Stories

Too late to save the barn

Trembling before the knife

'I will become prime minister…'

The road to the confirmation hearing…

Monsoon season… Unpredictable…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)