Another wave of heat...

As public frustration mounts under a renewed heat wave following last week’s heavy rains, the government’s decision to press ahead with the appointment of gender equality minister nominee Kang Sun-woo is drawing sharp criticism. Kang faces allegations of workplace abuse, yet the administration appears set on confirming her regardless of public concern. This controversial move is adding fuel to already simmering discontent, intensifying public fatigue in a season already marked by extreme weather and political unease. Many see it as tone-deaf to the growing calls for accountability and restraint.