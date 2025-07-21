'Pikki Pikki' cheerleader rumored to be in relationship with Kiwoom Heroes baseball player
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 17:33
Cheerleader Lee Ju-eun, who went viral last year for the "Pikki Pikki" dance, and Kiwoom Heroes baseball player Park Soo-jong are rumored to be dating, after a photograph of the two surfaced on social media on Monday.
The image, a four-cut photo booth sticker believed to show the two, features Lee hugging Park from behind and making a heart gesture together. Neither party has issued a statement regarding the photo.
Lee rose to fame as a Kia Tigers cheerleader thanks to the "Pikki Pikki" dance — a short routine where cheerleaders move their hands up and down while in a thumbs-up position, performed when a Tigers pitcher strikes out a batter. A video of Lee performing the dance after touching up her makeup even made headlines overseas, including in the New York Times.
Following her rise to stardom, Lee joined the cheer squad for the Taiwanese baseball team Fubon Guardians before signing with the LG Twins in April. She is currently active in both Taiwan and Korea.
Park joined the Kiwoom Heroes in 2022 as a developmental player. This season, he has played in 29 games, recording six hits and one home run in 39 at-bats, with a batting average of 0.154.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
