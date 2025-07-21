태극전사들의 아쉬운 EAFF 준우승…월드컵 숙제와 해답 남겨
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 09:52
Taeguk Warriors fall short in EAFF, leaving manager with World Cup selection questions — and answers
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Wednesday July 16, 2025
Korea came away short in the 10th East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship on home soil on Tuesday after losing to Japan 1-0 in the Taeguk Warriors’ final match of the round-robin style tournament.
come away short: 아쉽게 끝나다, 원하는 결과를 얻지 못하다
on home soil: 본국에서
round-robin style tournament: 조별 리그 방식의 대회
한국 축구 대표팀은 화요일(7월 15일) 홈그라운드에서 열린 제10회 동아시아축구연맹(EAFF) E-1 챔피언십에서 일본에 0-1로 패하며 조별 리그 방식으로 치러진 이번 대회를 아쉽게 마무리했다.
Team Korea entered the tournament with a squad devoid of Europe-based players as the EAFF isn’t part of FIFA’s international match calendar, exempting clubs from the requirement to release players. Thus, the team sheet was composed entirely of footballers from the K League system or Japan’s J1 League, with more than enough players to field a full starting XI going on to get their first caps in the tournament.
enter: (대회에) 참가하다
devoid of: ~이/r가 전혀 없는
exempt: 면제하다
requirement to release players: 선수 차출 의무
한국팀은 유럽파 없이 출전했다. EAFF 챔피언십은 FIFA의 A매치에 포함되지 않아 구단에 소속 선수 차출 의무가 없기 때문이다. 이에 따라 선수 명단은 K리그나 일본 J1리그에서 활약하는 선수들로만 꾸려졌고, 선발 라인업을 모두 채우고도 남을 만큼 많은 선수들이 이번 대회를 통해 A매치 데뷔전을 치렀다.
Korea, hosting this year’s edition, kicked off the tournament with a 3-0 rout of China at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Gyeonggi on July 7, with winger Lee Dong-gyeong and forward Joo Min-kyu getting on the scoresheet in the first half. Center-half Kim Ju-sung topped off the scoring in the second half to clinch three points from the opener.
kick off: 시작하다
get on the scoresheet: 득점하다
top off: 마무리짓다
clinch: (승점 등을) 따내다
이번 대회 개최국인 한국은 7월 7일 경기도 용인 미르스타디움에서 열린 개막전에서 중국을 3-0으로 완파하며 산뜻하게 출발했다. 전반전에 윙어 이동경과 공격수 주민규가 연달아 골을 터뜨렸고, 후반전에는 중앙 수비수 김주성이 추가 득점에 성공하며 승부에 쐐기를 박고 승점 3점을 챙겼다.
Manager Hong Myung-bo opted for a 3-4-3 formation reminiscent of the tactics deployed during his captaincy under Korean footballing legend Guus Hiddink in 2002, and it appeared to pay off.
opt for: ~을/를 선택하다
eminiscent of: ~을/를 떠올리게 하는, 연상케 하는
deploy: (전술을) 사용하다
pay off: 성과를 내다
홍명보 감독은 자신이 주장으로 활약했던 2002년 월드법 당시 한국 축구의 전설 거스 히딩크 감독이 사용했던 전술을 연상케 하는 3-4-3 포메이션을 선택했고, 이는 효과를 보는 듯했다.
The side went into its second match against Hong Kong on July 11 at the same venue in much the same way, which proved to be a sound tactical decision as the Taeguk Warriors stormed to a 2-0 win with 78 percent possession. Kang Sang-yoon and Lee Ho-jae both opened their scoring accounts with the senior side as the team claimed three points.
storm to: 몰아붙이며 승리하다
claim: (승점을) 따내다
open one’s scoring account: 첫 골을 기록하다
대표팀은 7월 11일 같은 장소에서 열린 홍콩과의 두 번째 경기에도 비슷한 전술로 나섰고, 이는 적절한 선택이었다. 태극전사들은 경기 점유율 78%를 기록하며 2-0 완승을 거뒀다. 강상윤과 이호재가 각각 A매치 데뷔골을 터뜨리며 한국은 승점 3점을 챙겼다.
All that was left, then, was a showdown with bitter rivals Japan in the final match of the round-robin on Tuesday. Nothing short of a win would do for Korea, with Japan level on points but ahead on goal difference. Hong opted to revert to his tried and sometimes-true formation of 4-2-3-1, which appeared to be a mistake as the side went into the second half down 1-0.
bitter: 치열한, 숙명의
tried and sometimes-true: 검증됐지만 항상 맞는 것은 아닌
이제 남은 건 화요일 숙명의 라이벌 일본과 조별리그 마지막 경기뿐이었다. 일본과 승점은 같지만 골득실에서 뒤처진 한국으로써는 승리 외엔 답이 없었다. 홍 감독은 검증됐지만 항상 맞는 것은 아닌 4-2-3-1 포메이션으로 회귀하는 선택을 했지만, 이는 결과적으로 실책이었다. 전반은 0-1로 뒤진 채 끝났다.
In Korea’s first match-up against a World Cup-quality side in this tournament, the continental hodge-podge’s panicky, tactically erratic route-one approach will provide Hong with both questions and answers when it comes to his final selection for next year — with the absence of his European-based players painfully evident.
hodge-podge: 잡탕 구성, 뒤죽박죽 팀
panicky: 불안한, 허둥대는
tactically erratic: 전술적으로 들쭉날쭉한
route-one approach: 직선 공격 전략, 1차원적인 접근법
이번 대회에서 처음으로 월드컵급 전력을 갖춘 팀을 상대한 한국은, 아시아에서 뛰는 선수들을 뒤죽박죽 모은 대표팀은 불안하고 전술적으로 들쭉날쭉한 직선 플레이를 펼쳤다. 이는 내년 월드컵 최종 명단을 구상해야 할 홍 감독에게 여러 숙제와 동시에 해답을 떠안겼다. 특히 유럽 진출 선수들의 부재는 뼈아플 정도로 티가 났다.
WRITTEN BY THOMAS MCCARTHY AND TRANSLATED BY JIM BULLEY
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
