 Im Sung-jae stumbles on last day at Open Championship
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 10:01
Im Sung-jae of Korea plays out of the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, on July 18. [AP/YONHAP]

Im Sung-jae tumbled down the leaderboard after posting his worst score of the week at the final major tournament of the men's golf season.
 
Im shot a four-over 75 to close out the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland, on Sunday and ended in a tie for 52nd place overall at four over 284.
 

Im went four-under 67 on Saturday for his best round of the tournament to put himself in a tie for 22nd but went through a roller coaster of the final round while making only five pars.
 
The only one among six Koreans to make the cut at Royal Portrush, Im recorded four birdies, one eagle, six bogeys and two double bogeys.
 
One of the double bogeys came on the first hole when he put his second shot into a greenside bunker.
 
He holed a 42-yard chip for an eagle on the par-4 fifth hole to get back to even-par for the day and traded a birdie on the seventh with a bogey on the ninth.
 
Korea's Im Sung-jae plays from the 14th tee on day four of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 20. [AFP/YONHAP]

Im then went bogey-double bogey-bogey to start the back nine and closed with a three-putt bogey on the 18th.
 
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler cruised to his first Open title at 17-under after shooting a 68 — his fourth consecutive round in the 60s. It was Scheffler's fourth career major title and his second this season.
 
He is now a U.S. Open victory away from completing the career Grand Slam.
 
 

Yonhap
