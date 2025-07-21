Scottie Scheffler builds on golf legacy with Open win at Royal Portrush
Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 15:29
Scottie Scheffler left no doubt at Royal Portrush: Golf’s top player is building a legacy that won’t wait.
The world’s No. 1 golfer from the United States won the 153rd Open Championship on Sunday at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, adding a fourth major title to his surging career and moving one step closer to a career Grand Slam.
Scheffler closed with a final-round 68 to finish at 17-under-par, four strokes clear of fellow American Harris English. The win marks his fourth victory this season and 17th career title. Already a two-time Masters champion with wins at the PGA Championship and now The Open, Scheffler needs only a U.S. Open title to complete the sport’s most exclusive collection.
He began the final round with a four-shot lead and wasted little time extending it. By the fourth hole, Scheffler was up seven strokes. Rory McIlroy, aiming for an early charge to challenge the leader, failed to close the gap, and China’s Li Haotong — playing alongside Scheffler — was unable to sustain the form that had earned him the nickname “Scheffler slayer” in playful Wikipedia edits during the tournament.
A rare stumble came at the eighth, where Scheffler’s approach from a fairway bunker hit the lip, leading to a double bogey and trimming his lead to four. But he rebounded immediately with a birdie on the ninth and maintained control the rest of the way. Scheffler led the field in strokes gained on approach at plus-9.1 and ranked second in putting at plus-8.5, a performance that underlined his dominance.
The championship unfolded without major surprises, largely shaped by Scheffler’s steady play.
With Sunday’s win, Scheffler took home $3.1 million, bringing his official career earnings to over $90 million. Though comparisons to Tiger Woods have circulated since last year, Scheffler has downplayed them, citing his own measured outlook.
“I can’t wait to get home and celebrate this championship with the people that have helped me along the way,” he said after the victory. “But at the end of the day, it doesn’t fulfill the deepest desires of my heart.”
Harris English, who also finished runner-up to Scheffler at the PGA Championship in May, claimed second at 13-under. McIlroy tied for seventh at 10-under, while Korea’s Im Sung-jae, after a final-round slide, finished even-par and tied for 52nd. Im, who had expressed confidence ahead of the day, opened with a double bogey after finding a bunker off the tee on the first hole and was unable to recover.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SUNG HO-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
