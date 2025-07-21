 Ecuador extradites leader of violent Ecuadorian drug gang to the United States
Ecuador extradites leader of violent Ecuadorian drug gang to the United States

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 10:01
Drug trafficker Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar "Fito" is guarded as he is moved in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on June 25. He arrived at the Guayaquil Air Base after being captured in the city of Manta, and will be held in the maximum security prison La Roca. [EPA/YONHAP]

Ecuador on Sunday extradited to the United States the leader of a violent Ecuadorian gang who relied on hitmen, bribes and military weapons to do business.
 
Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, whose nickname is “Fito,” escaped from a prison in Ecuador last year and was recaptured in late June. In April, a U.S. Attorney indicted him in New York City on charges he imported thousands of pounds of cocaine into the United States.
 

Related Article

 
Macias “was removed from the La Roca Detention Center under the custody of the National Police and Armed Forces for the appropriate proceedings in the context of an extradition process,” Ecuador’s government agency responsible for overseeing prisons, SNAI, said in a message sent to journalists.
 
Details of the handover were not specified.
 
A photograph released by SNAI showed Macias wearing a T-shirt, shorts, a bulletproof vest and helmet. Several police officers were guarding him at an undisclosed location.
 
The Ecuadorian will appear Monday before Brooklyn's federal court "where he will plead not guilty,” Macias’ lawyer Alexei Schacht told The Associated Press via email. After that, he will be detained in a prison yet to be determined, Schacht added.
 
The extradition decision came after the United States sent a document to Ecuador offering guarantees for the respect of the rights of the 45-year-old criminal leader.
 
Since 2020, Macias has led Los Choneros, a criminal organization that emerged in the 1990s. The gang employed people to buy firearms and ammunition in the United States and smuggle them into Ecuador, according to April's indictment. Cocaine would flow into the United States with the help of Mexican cartels. Together, the groups controlled key cocaine trafficking routes through Ecuador, violently targeting law enforcement, politicians, lawyers and civilians who stood in the way.
 
Drug trafficker Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, 'Fito', arrives at La Roca prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador on June 25. Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa confirmed that 'Fito', leader of Los Choneros, the largest and oldest criminal gang operating in Ecuador, was recaptured a year and a half after escaping from prison. [EPA/YONHAP]

Macias escaped from a Guayaquil prison where he was serving a 34-year sentence for drug trafficking, organized crime and murder. He was recaptured a year and a half later on the country's central coast.
 
Macias has cultivated a cult status among fellow gang members and the public in his home country. While behind bars in 2023, he released a video addressed to “the Ecuadorian people” while flanked by armed men. He also threw parties in prison, where he had access to everything from liquor to roosters for cockfighting matches.
 
Macias is the first Ecuadorian to be extradited to the United States from Ecuador, prison authorities said. Two other Ecuadorian drug traffickers have previously been handed over to the United States but from Colombia, where they were arrested.
 

AP
