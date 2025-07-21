 Hong Kong investigates Louis Vuitton data leak affecting 419,000
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 16:58
People walk past a Louis Vuitton store in Tsim Sha Tsui, a bustling shopping hotspot, in Hong Kong on Dec. 5, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Hong Kong's privacy watchdog said on Monday that it was investigating a data leak at Louis Vuitton affecting about 419,000 customers, just after a cyberattack on the luxury brand in Korea in June.
 
Leaked data included names, passport details, addresses and email addresses as well as phone numbers, shopping history and product preferences, Hong Kong's Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data said in an emailed statement.
 

Louis Vuitton submitted the data breach incident to the office on July 17. Its French head office found suspicious activities on its computer system on June 13 and then discovered on July 2 that it affected Hong Kong customers, the statement said.
 
The office said that it had launched an investigation into Louis Vuitton Hong Kong, including whether the incident involved delayed notification. No relevant complaints or inquiries have been received so far, it said.
 
The incident comes after a systems breach at Louis Vuitton in Korea in June led to a leak of some customer data, including contact information. The leak did not involve customers' financial information, the company said.
 
Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Reuters
