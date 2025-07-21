 Slightly radioactive Fukushima soil being used at Japanese prime minister's office to prove safety
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Slightly radioactive Fukushima soil being used at Japanese prime minister's office to prove safety

Published: 21 Jul. 2025, 11:04
This aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba and Namie towns, northern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023. [AP/YONHAP]

This aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba and Namie towns, northern Japan, on Aug. 24, 2023. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Decontaminated but slightly radioactive soil from Fukushima was delivered Saturday to the Japanese prime minister's office to be reused in an effort to showcase its safety.
 
This is the first soil to be used, aside from experiments, since the 2011 nuclear disaster when the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant suffered a cataclysmic meltdown following an earthquake and tsunami that left large amounts of radioactive materials spewing out from the facility, polluting surrounding areas.
 

Related Article

 
The government is desperate to set people's minds at ease about recycling the 14 million cubic meters (494.4 million cubic feet) of decontaminated soil, enough to fill 11 baseball stadiums, collected after massive cleanups and stored at a sprawling outdoor facility near the Fukushima plant. Officials have pledged to find final disposal sites outside of Fukushima by 2045.
 
The Environment Ministry said the 2 cubic meters, now at Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's office complex in Tokyo, will be used as foundation material in one section of the lawn garden, based on the ministry’s safety guidelines endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The soil does not include any from inside the plant.
 
Despite assurances, there has been much public unease. The government has already been forced to scrap a plan to experiment using some of the soil in flower beds at several public parks in and around Tokyo following protests.
 

AP
tags Japan Fukushima Tokyo

More in World

568 people survive after Indonesian passenger ferry catches fire at sea, killing 3

Slightly radioactive Fukushima soil being used at Japanese prime minister's office to prove safety

China starts construction on world's largest hydropower dam in Tibet

'Japanese First' party emerges as election force with tough immigration talk

Trump, Xi might meet ahead of or during October APEC summit in Korea, SCMP reports

Related Stories

Korean team to inspect Fukushima on May 23 and 24

Japan to use slightly radioactive soil from Fukushima on flower beds at prime minister's office

Korea to send 21-person team to inspect Fukushima plant

Nuclear no-no

Moon's gov't dismissed Fukushima water concerns
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)