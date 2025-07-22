 Call for coupons
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 18:18
A restaurant owner in Daegu puts up a notice indicating that the establishment accepts government-distributed consumer coupons on July 22. [NEWS1]

A restaurant owner in Daegu puts up a notice indicating that the establishment accepts government-distributed consumer coupons on July 22. [NEWS1]

 
A restaurant owner in Daegu puts up a notice indicating that the establishment accepts government-distributed consumer coupons on July 22.
 
The program aims to help stimulate domestic consumption. All Korean citizens residing in the country as of June 18, the day before the plan was announced, and foreigners on certain visas will receive a one-time payment of 150,000 won ($108).
 
