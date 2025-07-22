Producer prices rise for first time in three months on agriculture, livestock spike

New industry minister to visit U.S. this week for tariff negotiations

BOK calls for active overseas expansion of content, other high-value exports

Finance, trade ministers to head to Washington to press for tariff deal

Trump says a deal related to trade was signed with China on Wednesday

Korean, U.S. diplomats agree on efforts for bilateral alliance, trilateral cooperation with Japan

Korean Embassy in U.S. hires former PR firm of Trump's chief of staff pick

No allies safe in Trump's global tariff war, including Korea

China to adjust tariff rates on U.S. goods from May 14, says country's finance ministry