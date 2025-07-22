Producer prices rise for 1st time in 3 months in June: BOK

Korea's producer prices increased in June for the first time in three months, driven by rising prices of agricultural and livestock products, central bank data showed Tuesday.The producer price index, a major barometer of consumer inflation, added 0.1 percent in June from the previous month to 119.77, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).It marked the first on-month growth since March as the index fell 0.2 percent in April and 0.4 percent in May.On a yearly basis, producer prices increased 0.5 percent in June, marking the 23rd consecutive month of on-year increase, the data showed.June's increase came as prices of agricultural and livestock products rose 0.6 percent from the previous month, mainly due to reduced output, while prices of petroleum products and services climbed by 1.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.But prices of electricity, gas and other utilities edged down 0.1 percent, the BOK said.Producer prices are one of the key indicators that determine the trajectory of inflation, as they influence the prices businesses charge consumers in the months ahead.Meanwhile, the domestic supply price index, which accounts for both producer prices and import prices, dipped 0.6 percent on-month in June, according to the data.Yonhap