Volvo’s XC60 conquers new territory to become automotive safety king’s all-time bestseller
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 15:00
Volvo’s XC60 has become the best-selling model in the brand’s history in the first half of this year, with global sales surpassing 2.7 million units.
Since its launch in 2008 on the global market, the midsize SUV has earned widespread popularity thanks to its safety, quality and premium driving experience. It was also claimed “World Car of the Year 2018” at the New York Auto Show, while last year, it achieved record-breaking annual sales with 230,853 units sold.
Susanne Hagglund, the head of Volvo’s Global Offer team, said, “Growing up in Sweden in the 1980s, the Volvo 240 was an iconic family car you could spot in front of almost every house’s garage.”
She added, “Today, the XC60 continues that legacy, not only as a family car but also as the best-selling and most successful model in the brand’s history.”
Prior to the XC60, the 240 was the representative family car. It was seen as a milestone in family car design, featuring advanced body engineering innovation with crumple zones and a versatile interior feature.
The iconic station wagon also featured unprecedented automotive safety with side impact protection technology with Volvo’s patented Side Impact Protection System, and in 1978, it became the first in the world to be equipped with the innovative Child Booster Cushion.
The XC60 upholds Volvo’s safety heritage, aimed at making family-friendly cars. Notably, Volvo was the first to introduce emergency braking technology on new cars worldwide in 2008, and in 2017, the brand introduced Oncoming Lane Mitigation —a system that helps maintain lane when facing oncoming traffic.
This innovation has earned numerous awards and established the XC60 as one of the safest cars on the road, embodying the Swedish car brand’s pursuit of personal, sustainable and safe mobility for its customers.
Volvo’s commitment to looking out for customers extends to its stance on carbon emissions, with a plan to transition to electric vehicles and continuously reduce its carbon footprint to become a climate-neutral company by 2040.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
