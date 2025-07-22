Hyundai's hydrogen cars will transport dignitaries to APEC talks
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 15:00
SARAH CHEA
Hyundai Motor and Kia will provide 63 EVs and hydrogen cars to the 2025 APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting and two other international energy summits slated for August in Busan.
The official fleet will include 34 Nexo hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, 12 G80 EVs, 14 EV9s and 3 Universe hydrogen-powered buses, which will transport delegates.
The APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting will run from Aug. 27 to 28 at the Paradise Hotel and Nurimaru APEC House in Busan, inviting ministers and representatives from 21 member countries to discuss issues like strengthening power grid infrastructure, enhancing energy security, ensuring stable electricity supply and driving energy innovation through AI.
The Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation hold their joint ministerial meeting at the Bexco convention center in Busan on Aug. 26 and 27, which will be attended by 31 member countries with agenda items including energy transition, future fuels such as hydrogen, the intersection of energy and AI and carbon reduction.
This marks the first time that hydrogen cars are being used as official vehicles for high-level dignitaries at a major international energy summit, Hyundai said.
Hyundai has provided environmentally friendly vehicles for international events including the 43rd Asean Summit, the G20 Bali Summit and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
