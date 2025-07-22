 Hyundai's hydrogen cars will transport dignitaries to APEC talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai's hydrogen cars will transport dignitaries to APEC talks

Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 15:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Hyundai Motor's Nexo hydrogen-powered vehicle [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's Nexo hydrogen-powered vehicle [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
Hyundai Motor and Kia will provide 63 EVs and hydrogen cars to the 2025 APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting and two other international energy summits slated for August in Busan. 
 
The official fleet will include 34 Nexo hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, 12 G80 EVs, 14 EV9s and 3 Universe hydrogen-powered buses, which will transport delegates.
 

Related Article

 
The APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting will run from Aug. 27 to 28 at the Paradise Hotel and Nurimaru APEC House in Busan, inviting ministers and representatives from 21 member countries to discuss issues like strengthening power grid infrastructure, enhancing energy security, ensuring stable electricity supply and driving energy innovation through AI.
 
The Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation hold their joint ministerial meeting at the Bexco convention center in Busan on Aug. 26 and 27, which will be attended by 31 member countries with agenda items including energy transition, future fuels such as hydrogen, the intersection of energy and AI and carbon reduction.
 
This marks the first time that hydrogen cars are being used as official vehicles for high-level dignitaries at a major international energy summit, Hyundai said. 
 
Hyundai has provided environmentally friendly vehicles for international events including the 43rd Asean Summit, the G20 Bali Summit and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea hyundai nexo energy genesis

More in Industry

Hyundai's hydrogen cars will transport dignitaries to APEC talks

Hanwha Ocean leads in post-acquisition performance among large M&A deals in Korea

Convenience stores, other retailers ramp up promotions as gov't consumer coupon program begins

Samsung, LG and others turn back time with retro products as they look to the future

Korea's 1st int'l carbon emission reduction project approved in Cambodia

Related Stories

China outpaces Korea in hydrogen vehicle market

[EXCLUSIVE] Genesis G70 sports sedan to be discontinued

Luxury evolved for racing: Genesis unveils GMR-001 hypercar for Le Mans

Hyundai Motor posts 150 percent surge in Q3 profit

Genesis to sponsor art display at New York's Met
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)