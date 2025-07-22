 LG Electronics CEO gifts Qualcomm chief replica of first Korean-made radio to mark partnership
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 17:48
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon poses with a replica of the A-501 radio gifted to him by LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan in his photo posted on his LinkedIn account. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan has presented a replica of the company's first radio to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon as a symbol of appreciation for the longstanding partnership between the two companies.
 
Amon shared a photo on Tuesday on his LinkedIn account of himself holding the A-501 vacuum tube radio presented by Cho, describing it as representing "the spirit of innovation that drives both our companies."
 
"Thank you for this symbol of our shared commitment to shaping the future of technology together," he wrote.
 
The A-501 is the first radio produced in Korea, released in 1959 by Gold Star, the predecessor of LG Electronics.
 
Cho responded that the radio serves as a reminder of LG's pioneering spirit and determination and is a fitting gift to celebrate Qualcomm's 40th anniversary and the "new beginnings" the two companies are shaping together.
 
In January, LG introduced the Cross Domain Controller platform for vehicles at CES 2025, powered by Qualcomm's chip technologies, incorporating the Korean company's infotainment system and advanced driving assistance system into a single controller.
 
LG and Qualcomm have maintained a close business relationship for decades, dating back to LG's former mobile phone business. 

Yonhap
tags LG Qualcomm

