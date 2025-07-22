 Philly Shipyard gets 1st LNG order from Hanwha Shipping
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Philly Shipyard gets 1st LNG order from Hanwha Shipping

Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 18:24
A ship ordered by the U.S. government is being built at the dock of Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia on July 16. [KANG TAE-HWA]

A ship ordered by the U.S. government is being built at the dock of Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia on July 16. [KANG TAE-HWA]

 
Philly Shipyard, a U.S. shipbuilder owned by Hanwha Ocean, has received its first-ever order for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier from Hanwha Shipping, a shipping affiliate of Hanwha Group.
 
Hanwha Ocean announced Tuesday that it signed a contract with Philly Shipyard — officially named Hanwha Philly Shipyard — to build one LNG carrier worth 348 billion won ($251 million), along with an option for a second vessel.
 

Related Article

Under the agreement, Hanwha Shipping is placing the order with Philly Shipyard, which will then subcontract the vessel construction to its parent company, Hanwha Ocean.
 
A significant portion of the construction will be carried out at Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, as Philly Shipyard does not yet have the work force or supply chain infrastructure to build LNG carriers.
 
Instead, Philly Shipyard will handle the local certification process required for the vessel to be registered under the U.S. flag. Hanwha Ocean said that even if the vessel is built in Korea, it can be registered as a U.S. merchant ship if the launching and completion take place in the United States.
 
“A joint construction project like this will allow Hanwha Ocean’s technical expertise to be transferred to Philly Shipyard,” a Hanwha Ocean representative said.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hanwha Ocean Philly Shipyard Hanwha Shipping LNG carrier

More in Industry

Philly Shipyard gets 1st LNG order from Hanwha Shipping

LG Electronics CEO gifts Qualcomm chief replica of first Korean-made radio to mark partnership

SPC Group forms task force to improve worker safety after fatal workplace accidents

Megabox, Lotte Cultureworks announce plans to invest in revitalizing Korea's film industry

Hyundai, Kia EV exports to U.S. slide 88% on weak demand, production in Georgia

Related Stories

Hanwha Ocean delivers soaring Q1 profits on LNG carrier boom despite geopolitical tensions

Hanwha Ocean bags $1.8 billion contract for 8 LNG carriers

Hanwha Ocean to spend $1.5 billion on safety overhaul after four worker deaths

Hanwha Ocean, Systems to jointly acquire Philly Shipyard for $100 million

Hanwha Ocean sets green technology standard with LNG carriers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)