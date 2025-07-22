More in Tech

Apple Pay users now able to tap into Korea's transit system with T-Money integration

Samsung, LG and others turn back time with retro products as they look to the future

Ever wanted to chat with Lee Byung-hun? With Naver's AI service for older people in Japan, you could.

Korea's proposal to rein in online platforms sparks tension in U.S. trade negotiations

Coupang has its head in the AI clouds with push to enter market