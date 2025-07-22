Apple Pay users now able to tap into Korea's transit system with T-Money integration
From today, iPhone and Apple Watch users in Korea can finally tap into the country’s transit system, T-money, using Apple Pay — a long-awaited move that lets Apple users ride buses and subways without feeling overshadowed by Samsung’s long-dominant mobile payment services, the company announced Tuesday.
The launch comes about two years after Apple Pay entered the Korean market.
To use T-money on an iPhone or Apple Watch, users can open the Wallet app, tap the “+” button at the top, select “Transit Card” and then “T-money.” A T-money card can be purchased and recharged directly within the app. After agreeing to the terms of service and verifying one's identity by double-clicking the side button — the same process used for registering Apple Pay — the T-money card is all ready. Users can recharge via the T-money app for iOS.
Apple Pay T-money does not support postpaid payment options like traditional T-money cards, credit cards or Samsung Pay. However, it does have an automatic recharge function. Users can set it up to automatically top up their balance from a connected bank account when the balance runs low — for example, automatically adding 30,000 won ($22) when the balance drops below 5,000 won. The automatic recharge setting can be adjusted or canceled anytime via the Wallet or T-money app and remains active even when switching to a new iPhone.
Once the T-money card is added to Apple Pay, it is active immediately. Users can also enable “Express Mode,” allowing payment by simply tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch on a T-money machine. There’s no need to open an app or wake the device.
Even if the iPhone’s battery runs out, the feature can remain functional for up to five hours using low-power mode.
The Wallet app’s built-in security functions protect personal information, it does not collect or track user data or transit history, according to Apple.
As the service rolls out, some restrictions apply.
Local government fare subsidy cards, such as Seoul’s Climate Companion Card, are not supported. Additionally, within the Apple Pay Wallet, balance top-ups using credit cards are currently limited to Hyundai Card, Apple Pay’s official Korean partner. However, the T-money iOS app allows top-ups using other credit cards, bank transfers or T-money mileage points.
Apple Pay T-money is available only on devices running iOS 17.2 or later.
