Samsung soars: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 sales reach 1.04 million preorders
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 18:39
Updated: 22 Jul. 2025, 19:49
Customers line up at Samsung Digital Plaza Gangnam in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 22 for early pickup of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Samsung Electonics announced on the same day that two models had sold 1.04 million units during the week-long preorder period from July 15–21 — surpassing last year’s record of 1.02 million units set by the previous Fold 5 and Flip 5 models. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]
Customers line up at Samsung Digital Plaza Gangnam in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 22 for early pickup of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Samsung Electronics announced on the same day that two models had sold 1.04 million units during the weeklong preorder period from July 15–21 — surpassing last year’s record of 1.02 million units set by the Fold 5 and Flip 5.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)