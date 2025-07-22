Samsung soars: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 sales reach 1.04 million preorders

Customers line up at Samsung Digital Plaza Gangnam in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 22 for early pickup of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Samsung Electronics announced on the same day that two models had sold 1.04 million units during the weeklong preorder period from July 15–21 — surpassing last year’s record of 1.02 million units set by the Fold 5 and Flip 5.