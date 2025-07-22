 Enhypen mobile game in development, to be released in second half of 2025
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 15:36
The Enhypen World: Eternal Moment mobile game logo [TAKEONE COMPANY]

Game developer TakeOne Company will release a new mobile game based on K-pop boy band Enhypen in the "cinematic adventure game" genre, the game company announced Tuesday.
 
The game, titled Enhypen World: Eternal Moment, is currently in development and will be released within the second half of 2025, according to TakeOne Company.
 

As a cinematic adventure game, players will be able to play mini games and collect items related to the Enhypen members. The game will also offer in-game content such as pictures and videos.
 
"Enhypen World: Eternal Moment is a project that brings together our know-how from developing K-pop IP [intellectual property] games. It will offer captivating content for K-pop fans around the world," said Jung Min-chae, CEO of TakeOne Company.
 
TakeOne Company has so far teamed up with prominent K-pop acts BTS, Blackpink and NCT to develop mobile games for fans. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags TakeOne Company Enhypen Belift Lab

