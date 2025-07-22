Korean museums balance preservation, energy concerns in battle to protect artifacts from climate-related damage
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 07:07
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
How, then, are Korea’s leading museums safeguarding these invaluable cultural assets?
Temperature and humidity, the alpha and omega
The National Museum of Korea operates around 20 storage rooms, each categorized by material, such as rooms dedicated to metals, wood or calligraphy and paintings. Temperature and humidity have a significant impact on cultural heritage, and maintaining appropriate levels is considered fundamental.
For example, to prevent corrosion, the relative humidity for metal artifacts is kept below 50 percent. For wood and paper-based artifacts, including calligraphy and paintings, the target range is between 50 and 60 percent relative humidity. During the humid summer months, particular attention is paid to dehumidifying storage for metals, while in the dry winter months, maintaining humidity for wooden artifacts becomes a priority.
However, managing conditions becomes far more complex in exhibition spaces, where artifacts cannot be separated by material. Exhibitions often feature relics from the prehistoric era to the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), encompassing a wide range of materials including wood, metal and paper. Providing individually tailored environments for each artifact is practically impossible.
“It’s crucial to ensure minimal fluctuation within the set standards for exhibition halls,” said Lee Hyeon-ju, a curator at the National Palace Museum of Korea.
A symphony of technologies
The environment in exhibition spaces is primarily maintained through central air control systems, which regulate temperature, humidity, airflow and cleanliness to create a stable setting.
Additional tools and technologies help maintain optimal conditions for artifacts. One common example is humidity-control materials like Art Sorb, a silica gel-based product placed inside display cases or storage rooms to stabilize humidity levels. This is particularly effective for items sensitive to moisture, such as historical documents or paintings. In essence, it functions like an industrial-grade version of a dehumidifying agent.
Specialized companies also play a role. Humaster, a firm offering dehumidification and ventilation solutions, provides systems tailored to exhibition spaces. In February, the company installed a system at Wansan Bunker the Space in Jeonju, North Jeolla, to address high humidity issues inherent in underground spaces. Humaster has also developed patch-type humidity-control products, known as “Husheet,” used in tight display cases at venues such as the Seoul Museum of Craft Art and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.
Before such technologies became available, traditional materials like paulownia wood were widely used for their resilience to moisture and shock absorption. Although modern materials have largely replaced it, paulownia wood is still used for transporting artifacts today.
“Safety is the foremost concern in cultural heritage preservation, so we select only technologies that have been proven in industry settings,” said Lee Seung-eun, a curator at the National Museum of Korea.
Balancing energy efficiency with preservation
While safeguarding cultural heritage is the foremost priority, museums must also consider energy efficiency in an era of climate crisis. Maintaining constant temperature and humidity through HVAC systems year-round is ideal for preservation but comes with significant energy costs.
At the National Palace Museum of Korea, approximately 38 percent of its total budget is allocated to electricity, most of it consumed by HVAC systems.
Lee Seung-eun added, “A temperature fluctuation of one or two degrees will not significantly impact artifacts. The challenge lies in finding optimal management practices that ensure artifact safety without excessive energy consumption.”
Cultural heritage inevitably deteriorates over time. The key is to slow that process as much as possible. Museums are tasked with that responsibility — which is why they are often compared to “hospitals for cultural heritage.”
Behind the scenes, countless measures to control humidity unfold quietly but relentlessly every day.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SEO HYE-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)