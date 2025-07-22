100 days until APEC summit: Time for Korea to prove its readiness (KOR)

With 100 days remaining until the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, set to begin on Oct. 31 in Gyeongju, concerns are growing over whether Korea is adequately prepared to host one of the most important diplomatic events of the year.APEC, which includes the United States, China, and 19 other Pacific Rim economies, is an annual forum where leaders gather to discuss regional economic cooperation. This year marks Korea’s third time hosting the summit, following meetings in Seoul in 1991 and Busan in 2005.The Korean government hopes the summit will mark the resumption of high-level diplomacy following a prolonged political vacuum caused by the presidential impeachment earlier this year. It is also seen as a chance to restore Korea’s international standing. President Lee Jae Myung’s administration anticipates the attendance of major world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Alongside the main summit, events such as the Finance Ministers’ Meeting, the APEC CEO Summit and a business advisory council session are also planned.Despite these ambitions, preparations appear to be behind schedule.Only on July 14 did the presidential office send formal invitations to APEC leaders, a notably late start given that heads of state typically confirm their schedules months in advance. Construction work at the main venue, the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, remains incomplete, with remodeling reportedly just over 30 percent finished. The venue for the official banquet, considered a highlight of the summit, has only recently completed basic groundwork. Although the government aims to finish construction by September, delays could impact both logistics and presummit events.Accommodation is another concern. While 35 top-tier rooms are being added to 12 major hotels in the area, they are unlikely to meet the demand of up to 7,700 expected participants. As a result, embassies in Seoul are scrambling to secure alternative lodging. Speculation has even emerged that, should U.S. President Donald Trump attend, a U.S. aircraft carrier stationed in the East Sea could serve as his accommodation.Transport logistics for leaders who operate on tightly controlled schedules are also critical, yet details remain vague. Human resources present another challenge. On July 14, the city of Gyeongju signed an agreement with a language and culture nongovernmental organization to provide real-time telephone interpretation services. However, the central government is still in the process of recruiting volunteers and support staff. Applications close on July 25, and final selections will be announced in early September, leaving little time for training.Korea’s experience with the 2023 World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, North Jeolla, which was marred by insufficient preparation and infrastructure, serves as a stark warning. That event had to be suspended midway and drew widespread international criticism.The government cannot afford a repeat. With just 100 days remaining, excuses such as the recent political transition or ongoing global challenges will not suffice. The scale and significance of the APEC summit demand thorough preparation and flawless execution. Korea must rise to the occasion, not only to ensure a successful summit but also to demonstrate its capacity for global leadership.미국을 비롯해 21개 국가가 회원국인 아시아·태평양경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의가 내일(23일)로 100일 남았다. APEC은 환태평양 연안 국가들의 경제협력을 목적으로 만든 국제기구로, 회원국은 매년 의장국에 모여 정상회의(Economic Leaders’ Meeting)를 하고 협력 방안을 논의한다. 한국이 이 행사를 개최하는 건 1991년(3회·서울)과 2005년(17회·부산)에 이어 세 번째로, 이번에는 경주에서 열린다.정부는 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가주석 등 주요국 정상들의 참석을 기대하고 있다. 정상회의 일정은 10월 31일부터 1박2일이지만 이를 전후해 재무장관 회의, CEO 서밋, 기업인 자문회의 등 대규모 행사가 예정돼 있다. 6개월 넘게 탄핵 정국으로 중단됐던 정상 외교를 재개하고 추락했던 국격을 높일 수 있는 절호의 기회다. 그런 만큼 어느 때보다 철저한 준비와 차질 없는 행사 진행이 필요하다.그러나 행사 준비에 걱정이 앞서는 것은 사실이다. 대통령실은 지난 14일에야 뒤늦게 각국 정상들에게 초청장을 발송했다. 통상 정상들의 일정은 수개월 전에 확정한다는 점에서 너무 촉박하다는 느낌이다. 회의장 건설 공정률도 우려할 수준이다. 정상 회의장인 경주 화백컨벤션센터 리모델링 공사 공정률은 30%대라고 한다. APEC 행사의 꽃인 만찬이 진행될 시설은 기초 공사를 끝낸 수준이다. 대부분의 공사를 9월까지 마무리할 계획이라고는 하지만 차질을 빚을 수 있고, 시설에서 사전 행사를 통해 미비점을 보완하기에도 촉박하다.또 행사장 인근 12개 주요 호텔에 최고급 객실(PRS) 35개를 만들고 있지만, 최대 일 7700명으로 추정되는 참가자들을 수용하기에 시설이 부족하다는 지적은 여전하다. 그렇다 보니 각국의 주한 대사관은 숙소 구하기에 나섰다. 심지어 트럼프가 참석할 경우 동해의 항공모함을 숙소로 사용할 것이란 얘기마저 나온다. 초 간격으로 움직이는 정상들의 이동을 위한 교통 대책도 행사 성공의 필수 사항이다. 무엇보다 행사에 필요한 인력 확보는 비상 수준이다. 경주시는 지난 14일 실시간 전화 통역을 위해 언어·문화 비정부기구(NGO)와 업무협약을 체결했다. 하지만 정부는 오는 25일까지 자원봉사자와 운영 요원 희망자 접수 신청을 받고, 9월 초에야 최종합격자를 발표할 예정이다. 인력 교육에 문제가 발생할 수 있는 부분이다.정부는 2년 전 새만금에서 열린 세계스카우트잼버리 대회 때 시설과 준비 부족으로 행사 자체가 중단되는 파행을 겪으며 국격에 먹칠한 경험이 있다. 이를 타산지석으로 삼아 행사 준비에 만전을 기해야 한다. APEC 행사의 규모나 중요도를 고려하면 계엄이나 탄핵을 탓할 시간이 없다. 100일은 짧다.